TCSJOHNHUXLEY to unveil exciting new innovations at G2E Las Vegas

The event will be a significant showcase with new products and innovations to be unveiled at the show.

Products debuting at the event include the latest update to the SaturnTM Roulette Wheel range with the Wheelmate.

Press release.- G2E Las Vegas 2023 sees TCSJOHNHUXLEY exhibiting once again at one of the most eagerly awaited events in the gaming industry calendar. The event will be a significant showcase with new products and innovations to be unveiled at the show, in addition to the extensive portfolio of core products.

Products debuting at G2E include the latest update to the Saturn Roulette Wheel range with the Wheelmate. This latest development includes a compact plug-in console that enables casinos to easily monitor and maintain their Wheels, keeping them in peak performance. The Wheelmate is the perfect toolkit to assist engineers or maintenance teams.

Also on show will be the latest Dynamic Display System (DDS) for Winning Number Displays, which comes with a varied range of themed skins and animations along with the option for graphics to be configured in numerous combinations. This allows winning numbers, stats, advertising content and video to be displayed exactly how the operator requires.

New for G2E this year, TCSJOHNHUXLEY will also be launching DDS for Blaze to provide a complete themed package. This allows operators to easily configure patented Blaze LED Surface Technology directly at the Gaming Table by using the Winning Number Display.

Another key product range on display will be TCSJOHNHUXLEY’s comprehensive and diverse Money Wheel portfolio for the land-based and online sectors. Visitors to the show will be able to see the range of precision-engineered Money Wheels in addition to the new Lumin8 LED Game Wheel, all of which are sure to provide a lasting visual impact on the gaming floor.

TCSJOHNHUXLEY will also be showcasing a range of Gaming Table Layouts featuring robust synthetic materials that allow for high-impact customization, to create a fully themed, photographic-quality table. Visitors will be able to see and touch a collection of Layouts that illustrate vibrant colours and designs that are sure to attract players to any gaming table.

To see why TCSJOHNHUXLEY is the gold standard when it comes to live gaming solutions, be sure to visit Booth 3259. The team is looking forward to meeting customers and partners alike.