Eduardo Aching: “Konami’s 2023 G2E booth is featuring a big lineup of casino games and systems technology”

Konami Gaming’s vice president of international gaming operations shares his expectations for G2E Las Vegas 2023, the company’s latest product developments, and the challenges the industry will face in the near future.

Exclusive interview.- Ahead of Konami Gaming Inc.’s participation in G2E Las Vegas, Eduardo Aching, vice president of international gaming operations, shares insights on their expectations for the event and highlights the DIMENSION series, a new slot machine debut, SYNKROS casino management system, and industry challenges and goals for 2023 and 2024.

Konami will attend G2E Las Vegas once again. What are your expectations for this event?

G2E 2023 will be one of our biggest highlights of the year, both for the chance to connect with customers and for the chance to share never-before-seen products.

Our team is looking forward to important planning conversations with land-based casino operators from across Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe, in order to help bring the industry’s best-performing products to their business.

We’re also expecting a good amount of traffic to the igaming section of the Konami booth, where we’ll be offering details and demos on Konami’s owned Remote Gaming Server (RGS) and its ongoing entertainment pipeline.

The DIMENSION series of slot cabinets is undoubtedly the highlight of the company. What is the feedback you receive from colleges and customers?

The DIMENSION series has demonstrated strong hardware reliability on the casino floor, which our customers appreciate because it helps ensure enduring revenue and asset value for the business. Konami’s DIMENSION series is also responsible for many of the industry’s top-performing game series, including All Aboard, Ocean Spin, Dragon’s Law Fortune, Stuffed Coins, and more.

Konami announced that it will make the premiere of a “never-before-screen slot machine” at G2E Las Vegas. What can you tell us about this development?

Konami has a new machine form factor called DIMENSION 43×3 that is making its official industry debut at G2E 2023. It features three, 43-inch monitors in 4K Ultra High-Definition (UHD) stacked to a height of 9 feet tall, giving large entertainment value to players and pairs. This machine is made to feature games that players already know and love—like Dragon’s Law Fortune, Stuffed Coins, SeleXion, and more—with an exciting, oversized format. It’s a large slot showcase with enduring operational value.

Konami’s casino management system SYNKROS was the Gold Winner in the MarCom Awards for “outstanding digital media”. Why do you think this tool is so appreciated and what sets it apart from others?

SYNKROS continues to receive recognition both within the gaming industry and beyond by outside sectors. This is because Konami continually invests in technology to give SYNKROS customers the best competitive advantage and business results.

Recently, SYNKROS’ Konetic employee mobile application has seen strong operator demand and market expansion. Konetic was also awarded Gold in the MarCom Awards for “outstanding digital media”. So within Konetic itself, we are also continuing to invest to add new features, tools, and modules—which will also be shown during G2E 2023.

What will G2E Las Vegas attendees find at Konami’s booth?

Konami’s 2023 G2E booth is featuring a big lineup of casino games and systems technology. Never-before-seen slot series and hit releases will be shown across the DIMENSION cabinet line.

Leading SYNKROS casino systems technology including Konetic employee mobile app, SYNKROS Progressive Management (SPM), and a mix of web-based reporting tools will be displayed in customer demos throughout show hours. And Konami representatives spanning iGaming, HHR, and VLT will also be present at G2E as well, to share the latest player-favorite IP launching across expanding sectors.

What do you think are the main challenges the industry will face in the near future?

Globally, there are a lot of economic concerns, as well as political uncertainty. Inflation and fear of recession are also factors that we are hearing more frequently. In several countries, we’re challenged by shifts in new governments, new importation restrictions, and higher taxes—all of which impact our business.

What are Konami’s challenges for the rest of 2023 and 2024?

In a competitive market for both suppliers and operators, our efforts are focused on delivering the essential games and technology that our customers depend upon. Konami and its distributors are ready to continue strong product service and delivery to casinos across the globe, backed by today’s leading game options and award-winning technology.