Nadia Popova, EGT: “The product selection for G2E will include our newest land-based developments”

Nadia Popova, chief revenue officer and VP Sales & Marketing at EGT, discusses the company’s upcoming attendance at G2E Las Vegas.

Exclusive interview.- In a preview of EGT’s eagerly anticipated presence at G2E Las Vegas, Nadia Popova, Chief Revenue Officer and VP Sales & Marketing at EGT, offers a sneak peek into the company’s showcase in this exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News.

What will be the highlights at the EGT stand at G2E this year?

As always, during this year’s edition of G2E Las Vegas we will focus on EGT’s bestsellers alongside the latest additions to the company’s portfolio.

The product selection for the show will include our newest land-based developments, among which will stand out Winner Selection 3 and 4 multigames, featuring some of EGT’s most popular games and compatible with all cabinets from General Series.

The jackpot proposals Gods & Kings Link, Supreme Combo Link and Ultra Tap Link will make their debut to the local gaming audience as well and captivate players with the fascinating games and the high chances of winning they offer.

EGT Digital will also showcase its wide range of online slot games, currently over 80, as well as its successful jackpots that are steadily gaining popularity in various countries around the world.

The igaming display will be complemented by the in-house developed all-in-one betting platform X-Nave, including 4 main modules, each of which can be part of the complete solution, or operate separately as they allow integration with third-party platforms.

“EGT Digital will also showcase its wide range of online slot games, currently over 80, as well as its successful jackpots that are steadily gaining popularity in various countries around the world.” Nadia Popova, chief revenue officer and VP Sales & Marketing at EGT.

Which are currently EGT’s most successful products?

Certainly at the moment one of EGT’s undisputed bestsellers is the Bell Link jackpot, which has demonstrated a very successful performance in all markets where it has been installed.

As I mentioned above, at G2E we will be showing off our new jackpot product Gods & Kings Link, which will offer the option for its highest level to be linked with Bell Link in order to form a shared jackpot with it.

The Bell Link Jackpot has been quite a hit. What’s the key to its success?

Indeed, Bell Link has been a great success as it has a very interesting math model and keeps the players’ attention for a long time. It provides options for specific settings for each market, that are based on many years of experience and the analyses that our experts do constantly.

Do you think the kinds of games that appeal to casino-goers are evolving?

Yes, I think that the games that each generation of players likes are different and that is normal. Nowadays, online games are gaining momentum as they can be played anywhere and anytime. But that doesn’t mean that land-based titles have lost their popularity. Not at all, they will always be in fashion, as people are social creatures and highly appreciate the social aspect of going to physical casinos.

We at EGT and EGT Digital strive to offer a rich variety of games, following the latest trends in the industry and above all having in mind the tastes and requirements of all different types of players.