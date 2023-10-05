EGT Digital to reveal its fascinating igaming world at G2E Las Vegas 2023

The provider will show its novelties and well-known products on booths 2452 and 3352.

Press release.- EGT Digital is ready to make a long-lasting impression on the visitors of G2E Las Vegas 2023. Together with Euro Games Technology, the igaming provider will show its novelties and well-known products on booths 2452 and 3352.

EGT Digital’s selection for the expo will include its popular instant games, the multiplayer xRide, as well as the bestselling jackpots Bell Link, Clover Chance, High Cash, and Single Progressive Jackpot, currently featuring more than 80 in-house developed slot titles.

The latest addition to High Cash Mummy Secret, which recently made its successful debut, will be among the highlights at the booth. It will present to the players the mysteries and riches of Ancient Egypt, where the high chances of winning in combination with the beautifully themed symbols and lavish look will be waiting for them to provide an unforgettable gaming experience.

EGT Digital will also showcase its in-house developed all-in-one betting platform X-Nave, consisting of 4 main modules: Sportsbook product, Casino aggregator, CRM Engine, and the latest Payment Gateway. They could be both part of the complete solution or operate separately as they allow integration with solutions of third-party providers.

The Sportsbook product will demonstrate its latest upgrades: the newly added promotion mechanisms and bonus types, including new bonus mechanics, odds boosters, new early payout types, as well as jackpots.

Visitors will have the chance to become familiar also with CRM Engine’s Player Engagement Suite. Its three modules: campaign manager, gamification and loyalty and player journey, enable operators to offer bonuses and promotions tailored according to their clients’ individual preferences and needs.

X-Nave’s Casino aggregator, currently including more than 90 different integrations with popular third-party gaming providers, will show its latest modules for tombola, operator-controlled prize drops and jackpots.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of Sales at EGT Digital, shared her expectations about the forthcoming edition of the exhibition: “We are very glad to participate in G2E Las Vegas once again as it gives us the opportunity to meet with so many operators, players and industry experts both from the region and the whole world. I am confident that our innovative developments will be able to satisfy even the most demanding customers and at the end of the event we will have many new partners and friends.”

