Play’n GO announces plans for action packed G2E extravaganza

Press release.- Play’n GO, the casino-entertainment provider, has today announced its plans for the upcoming Global Gaming Expo (G2E) at the Venetian, Las Vegas. The event is taking place on October 9-12.

Under the campaign tagline of ‘We Are Game’, Play’n GO will once again exhibit at G2E with the Swedish gaming giant securing a 1750sqft stand in the newly designed igaming Zone – double the size of last year’s floor space.

Each of the three days of the conference will see a different theme applied to the Play’n GO stand, concluding with a Raging Rex takeover on Day Three, to celebrate the global launch of Raging Rex 3.

There will also be showcases of new games with the most exciting gameplay in the industry, in addition to leaderboards with prizes awarded to the highest-scoring players. Also featuring will be recognizable characters from the entire Play’n GO universe on hand each day, providing entertainment and posing for photos.

Ebba Arnred, chief marketing officer, Play’n GO said: “Play’n GO is one of the biggest and most successful games companies in the history of iGaming and we are excited to bring our We Are Game campaign to Las Vegas.

“G2E increasingly plays a crucial role in Play’n GO’s strategy every year as we expand into North America. The expo gives us the opportunity to meet customers and players, both new and old, face-to-face, and to promote all that’s great about our brand and our content.

“We’re so proud of the stand we’ve designed and built for G2E 2023, in addition to the We Are Game campaign and want to invite all attendees to pay us a visit at our stand over the three days, where the Play’n GO team will be in attendance. Our team are so excited to showcase our brand in front of the entire world of iGaming, and we can’t wait to meet everyone at the Venetian next week.”

Play’n GO can be found at stand 4030 in the igaming Zone at G2E 2023.