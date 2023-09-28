Damjan Stamenković, CEO at Expanse Studios: “We can’t wait to give G2E attendees a sneak peek into what’s next from Expanse’s creative forge”

Damjan Stamenković shares his insights on Expanse Studios’ key objectives at G2E Las Vegas, upcoming product launches, and his perspective on the role of AI in the future of the gaming industry.

Exclusive interview.- Expanse Studios is gearing up for G2E Las Vegas, one of the most anticipated gaming events of the year. In this exclusive interview, the company’s CEO, Damjan Stamenković, discusses the company’s plans for the event and announces the upcoming launch of five new cutting-edge games before the end of 2023.

Expanse Studios will attend G2E Las Vegas. Can you provide insights into the key objectives and goals the company aims to achieve at the event?

Absolutely! G2E Las Vegas is a critical event for us and a paramount industry event that every gaming enthusiast has been waiting for the entire year. When it comes to Expanse Studios, it’s an opportunity to strengthen our media partnerships and put the finishing touches on discussions with casino operators, particularly those from the Americas.

We’ve been quite active in expanding our leads and customer base, and events like this amplify our efforts. On the side of market trends, we’re all ears, of course. While we’re always on the lookout for fresh insights, our heart lies in gamification bottom-up, all the time, and our unique take on morphing turn-based strategies into gripping casino games.

And let’s not forget our fondness for cascade slots! We believe that blending traditional gaming strategies with contemporary casino gameplay is the future, and we’re eager to explore this further at G2E. So Vegas, can’t wait to see you again!

Are there any announcements or product launches that Expanse Studio plans to unveil at G2E Las Vegas 2023?

More than ever, to say the least. At G2E, we’re gearing up and hereby exclusively announce five new cutting-edge games set to roll out by the end of 2023. These aren’t just your run-of-the-mill games – we’re tapping into fresh trends, adding augmented reality touches, rich storytelling elements – adaptive narratives where player choices influence game outcomes, and multi-layer bonus rounds of course.

It’s all about giving players a richer experience – that’s what the game is about at the first place. So, if you’re at G2E, swing by to get an early look. These new offerings are crafted not just to entertain but to redefine the boundaries of online casino gaming. We can’t wait to give G2E attendees a sneak peek into what’s next from Expanse’s creative forge!

Can you tell us more about your latest slot release, “Pinata Loca”? How was the feedback you received from the public so far?

Oh, the already famous release, is seriously “threatening” to become our all-time number-one favourite. As cliché as it may sound, Piñata Loca, literally, isn’t just a slot game; but an immersive journey to the heart of Mexico, bursting with festivity and innovation.

The game’s cascading reels is a mechanism changing the way players think about wins: as winning symbols vanish, new ones take their place, stacking up chances for consecutive wins. Now we’re talking even higher payouts, with the game offering a jaw-dropping potential win of 21,100 times the bet size.

As we highlighted the day we released it – we’re reimagining slot gaming. We’ve also introduced our novel slot control console with Piñata Loca. This isn’t just about looks—it’s a fusion of design, tech, and usability aimed at elevating player experience.

Simply put, we’re pushing the envelope, blending features like cascading reels and megaways, raising the bar in the igaming scene. Feedback? Players have embraced “Piñata Loca” with enthusiasm. The game’s been topping charts and earning accolades as soon as it’s integrated into our partners’ casino sections. The reception’s been fantastic, and we couldn’t be prouder of our win–win Mexican miracle.

Expanse Studios had an outstanding participation in the SiGMA Balkans/CIS Summit 2023. Could you highlight some of the company’s achievements at the event?

Limassol and Cyprus – what a ride! We met the stunning City Of Dreams of the Mediterranean, but of course, it wasn’t just about the view. We rolled out “Pinata Loca”, and the crowd loved it. Honestly, it’s one thing to craft a game with all your passion, but watching it get that buzz? Nothing beats it. And yet we weren’t just there for the handshakes and photo ops. Deals were inked, partnerships were solidified, and by the time we wrapped up, we had some solid collaborations ready to kick off.

Just like the elite sportsmen – we didn’t just show up, we made it count. And while the games and tech stuff were central, the connections we made were immeasurably good. Fresh ideas, new industry connections, and exciting directions emerged. All in all, fantastic experience and another corporate milestone for Expanse Studios.

As the gaming industry continues to undergo rapid evolution, there has been significant discussion surrounding the integration of AI into gaming experiences. Could you please share your perspective and insights on the role of AI in shaping the future of the gaming industry?

Beyond the buzzwords and sci-fi imaginations, AI has countless practical applications. Contrary to popular belief and bias, it is much, much more than robots and futuristic movies. At Expanse Studios, AI is one of the maestros behind the igaming curtain! We’ve embraced AI big time, especially in the realms of backend game design.

We’re talking data crunching, UX optimization, QA checks – the whole shebang! It helps us a lot ensuring games like “Pinata Loca” hit the right chords with our audience.

AI isn’t just a shiny tool for us, but a way to understand player behaviours, adapt game mechanics in real-time, and enhance the overall player experience. We’re blending our fiery passion for gaming with cutting-edge AI. It’s like adding rocket fuel to our creativity.

As for future AI initiatives, without spilling all the beans, let’s just say we’re diving deep. We’re exploring ways AI can further tailor gaming experiences to individual player tastes, making gameplay not just fun, but personal. So, while the games roll out, behind the scenes, it’s an exciting blend of creativity and advanced technology.

What are your plans for the future of Expanse Studios?

Our journey with Expanse has always been fueled by innovation and a thirst to push the envelope. As we look to the horizon, we see it lit by the same passion and drive.

We’re going full-throttle on innovating, expanding on the success of games like “Pinata Loca” and introducing more groundbreaking experiences. Imagine a blend of old-school gaming motifs with the freshest tech out there – that’s where we’re headed.

Top on our agenda is expanding our B2B network and fortifying these relationships. We’re actively seeking to widen our footprint, collaborating with casino operators, especially from the Americas, and beyond. Our presence at events like the SiGMA Balkans/CIS Summit and G2E Las Vegas showcases our commitment to this global expansion.

But it’s not just about growth in numbers. It’s about enriching the igaming experience, embracing AI more robustly, understanding our players better, and consistently delivering joy and thrill.

The future for Expanse? Think bigger, bolder, and even more expansive! We’re on a mission to redefine igaming, and we invite everyone to join us on this exhilarating ride!