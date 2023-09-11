Merkur will present its stunning new Look at G2E

Merkur Gaming’s booth, featuring revolutionary innovations, promises an unforgettable experience.

Press release.- At the forthcoming G2E in Las Vegas Merkur will be found in its traditional location, Booth 3353 of the Sands Expo Center, but with a stunning whole new appearance.

The booth’s ground floor level will be populated by product and hospitality displays from Merkur Gaming, GeWeTe, edict egaming and Bede Gaming while the upper level will be the location of the famous Merkur Bar, an area that – like the booth itself – will have an entirely different up-market look.

The Gauselmann subsidiary GeWeTe was founded in 1993, has its head office in Mechernich, Germany and its own subsidiaries in Spain, Italy, Bulgaria, Peru and the UK/Ireland. With more than 60,000 systems installed worldwide and an industry-wide unique product portfolio, GeWeTe is one of the world leaders in the cash handling area of the gaming industry and enjoys a very high reputation for its product innovations as well as its excellent sales and service capabilities.

The Merkur booth at G2E 2022.

Based in Hamburg, Germany, and founded in 1998 edict egaming GmbH operates in gaming’s B2B segment and specializes in the sale of games for the online casino market. The company licenses games for numerous regulated gaming jurisdictions and unlocks them for various online platforms.

Working independently, but side-by-side with edict, Bede Gaming was formed in 2011 as a leading supplier in the development and provision of online gaming platforms for casino, lottery, sports betting and bingo operators. Located in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK and with additional offices in Sofia, Bulgaria and Toronto, Canada the company has been majority owned by the Gauselmann Group since 2020.

Merkur once again presents its latest portfolio highlights at G2E. As an industry leader in the development and supply of Linked Progressive Jackpots Merkur harnesses the customer appeal and success of its top-quality gaming cabinets to house an increasing range of jackpot titles.

In Las Vegas the Avantgarde Max Trio cabinet will separately carry both Solar Link and Red Pocket Jackpot Systems while the Allegro Trio will feature the original Link Zone plus its latest evolution, Link Zone II, that features a scintillating range of brand new base games: Empress Zone, Captain Zone, Viking Zone and Hero Zone in either 25 or 50 lines configuration.

Being shown for the first time at G2E is Merkur’s unique Zonic cabinet. Unique because it features interchangeable cabinet frames that allow operators to change the Zonic’s appearance on demand. So Zonic can look great today and, by choice, even greater tomorrow. A classy innovation from Merkur and an attraction on any gaming floor.

After the Linked Progressive Jackpot Link Zone already enjoyed great popularity at G2E 2022, Merkur Gaming is presenting the upgrade, Link Zone II, at this year’s trade fair.

There are also expectations that Merkur will exhibit two more Linked Progressive Jackpot Systems at G2E: details will not be made available until the show commences but visit booth 3353 and check out what’s in store.

Athanasios ‘Sakis’ Isaakidis, Merkur Gaming’s chief executive, International stated that he, together with all his team, is really looking forward to returning to Las Vegas for G2E: “We are all really looking forward to presenting our brand new booth design: that will be something really special. And we are also all very much looking forward to welcoming what is expected to be a large number of visitors from across Latin America.

“G2E is always a popular destination for Latin American visitors and of course, as Merkur is such a hugely popular and successful gaming brand across the region, we always feel that the show has a strong Latin American centric element for us. We once again anticipate a really great three show days and we invite everyone to visit our new booth, enjoy our hospitality and view our product innovations. We will all be ready to greet everyone and show our exceptional product range.”