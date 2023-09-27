Tjasa Luin Peric, Alfastreet: “We anticipate a bustling turnout at our booth at G2E Las Vegas”

Tjasa Luin Peric, CEO at Alfastreet, shared her excitement for the upcoming G2E Las Vegas and anticipated what products the company will be showcasing at the event.

Exclusive interview.- Tjasa Luin Peric, CEO at Alfastreet, granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview where she shared her insights on the company’s preparations for G2E Las Vegas, its latest product offerings, and how Alfastreet is helping land-based casino venues recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

How are you preparing for the next edition of G2E Las Vegas?

We’re buzzing with excitement as we gear up for G2E Las Vegas 2023, eagerly looking forward to forging new collaborations. Showcasing our premier equipment, we anticipate a bustling turnout at our booth.

What terminals will Alfastreet be showcasing at the show?

During the exhibition, we’ll be showcasing our single-station cabinets Virgo and Verso, multi-station cabinets Lucky 8 and L5, and last but not least, our Roulette Cylinder.

New additions include the renewed Lucky 8 machine and Lucky Up bonus. What do those add to Alfastreet’s offering?

With the Lucky Up bonus, enhanced earnings are assured. Both Lucky 8 and the Lucky Up add-on infuse an added thrill for the players. Boasting a contemporary design, the durable and captivating Lucky 8 is bound to be a standout feature on the casino floor.

How do you think Alfastreet’s products can help land-based casino venues continue to respond to the post-pandemic recovery?

Alfastreet has seamlessly tailored its offerings to both its loyal clientele and new operators by introducing flexible payment plans and assisting with financing options. These provisions enable operators to pay for devices in instalments or based on their usage.

Given the success of Alfastreet products in both casino segments and smaller gaming venues, operators can swiftly generate revenue and recoup their investments.

Beyond the foundational roulette game, operators have access to a diverse range of games from the company’s portfolio, allowing them to cater to the varied preferences and gaming habits of their customers with a single terminal.