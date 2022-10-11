G2E Las Vegas 2022 gets underway

The 2022 edition of the major gaming show kicks off today at the Venetian Expo.

US.- The action begins at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas as gaming operators and suppliers converge for North America’s biggest gaming exhibition, G2E Las Vegas. The expo hall will open this morning and until Thursday will host more than 200 exhibitors, showcasing products and services to thousands of attendees.

With representatives from sectors ranging from casino operations to igaming, sports betting, esports, finance, marketing and security, the event covers every aspect of gaming. Vendors present include everything from table games and slots providers to payments suppliers and consultancy services.

Some of the major companies attending include 27th Gaming Group, Amusenet Interactive, Aspire Global, BetConstruct, EGT, EGT Digital, FBM and FBMDS, Konami, Merkur Gaming, TCSJOHNHUXLEY, TransAct and Velvix,

The education schedule already got underway yesterday, with a keynote presentation in the Venetian Ballroom on tribes’ progress since the passage of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act 35 years ago. There were also sessions on integrity, the current global economic situation and its impact on gaming, and developments in regulatory matters plus digital payments.

Educational tracks continue today (Tuesday) with sessions on sports wagering contracts, lived experience and marketing. The exhibits continue until Thursday and Focus Gaming News will be at the event catching up with major players across various sectors in gaming.