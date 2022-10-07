Aspire Global and NeoGames to showcase full range of igaming solutions at G2E 2022

Aspire Global and NeoGames offer one of the most comprehensive, flexible online solutions on the market.

Aspire Global will be showcasing at Stand 2032 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, from October 10-13.

Press release.- NeoGames and its subsidiary Aspire Global will showcase a comprehensive online solution at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2022, as commercial gambling revenue records continue to tumble in the United States.

Aspire Global and NeoGames offer one of the most comprehensive, flexible online solutions on the market. It incorporates the player account management platform (PAM), a full Managed Services portfolio, Pariplay’s leading casino aggregation platform and BtoBet’s proprietary sportsbook solution. All will be presented to delegates at Stand 2032 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, from October 10-13.

The event arrives at a particularly opportune moment for the Aspire Global and NeoGames group, given the boom in land-based and online gaming and sports betting across North America. The synergy with NeoGames expanded Aspire Global’s reach within the territory, positioning the company as one of very few PAMs with such a wide presence in the continent.

The latest report from the American Gaming Association showed that overall commercial gambling revenues across sports betting and casino hit US$34.27bn for the year to date, up 15.5 per cent on the previous 12 months, as the rise of seasonal visits served to boost the country’s land-based operators. Land-based and online sportsbooks generated $359.6m in revenues across 25 jurisdictions, up by 34.5 per cent.

With the online segment continuing to record positive results – combined revenue from iGaming in Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia hit $392.4m in July, up 28.3 per cent on the previous year – Aspire Global and NeoGames are positioned perfectly to serve land-based operators seeking to maximise their revenue potential by granting fast access to an online presence. The existing presence of the PAM in all regulated states, added to the strength and experience of the best-in-breed Managed Service, shape a product that helps partners to better manage their online operations.

Pariplay’s Fusion® offering now consists of over 14,000 games from 80+ suppliers, as well as a suite of back-office conversion and retention tools to enhance player value. It is licensed in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia and Michigan, with further licences to follow.

The Aspire Global and NeoGames PAM has a wide presence across North America, being already live in 20 states. Together with the Managed Services offering and the recent GLI-33 certification of its BtoBet sportsbook platform, the complete B2B iGaming offering is now certified in North America.

Tsachi Maimon, CEO of Aspire Global, said: “The market in North America continues to perform very strongly across all verticals, offering fantastic opportunities for the entire NeoGames group. Our conversations with local operators have provided evidence that there is a major appetite for the full-scale platform solutions that we are able to offer, enabling operators to enter the market quickly and efficiently with all the content, services, and tools necessary to keep players entertained.

“Our attendance at G2E will be invaluable in establishing new connections, as we continue on our growth trajectory in a region of huge potential.”

