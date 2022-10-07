EGT Digital to showcase its innovative developments at G2E Las Vegas 2022

G2E Las Vegas show will take place from October 10 -13.

Press release.- EGT Digital together with Euro Games Technology will take part in one of the biggest events in the gaming world: G2E Las Vegas 2022. The company’s selection of products will be available to the guests of the show on booth 2452 and 3352.

The diversity of developments of EGT Digital will be presented by its online casino slot games that are already well-known to fans of high-quality gaming. Together with Bell Link jackpot with its attractive games at the display will be the latest High Cash jackpot which now includes one more brand new title: Leprechance Treasury. The other product which will make its premiere at G2E will be Mystery Jackpot with 33 more games.

EGT Digital’s instant games will also captivate the players with their original in-house design, classic rules and smooth gameplay. They are also provided with jackpots shared between multiple games and offering a captivating free spins feature.

Two more products designed entirely by EGT Digital’s developers will complement the selection for the show: the self-service betting terminals, which are the next-generation solutions in the sports betting retail technology, and the all-in-one betting platform X-Nave which is gaining more and more popularity among the providers and operators thanks to its multiple features giving the technology and tools needed for a successful and competitive online gaming business.

“Participation in G2E is very important to us as it is providing us with the opportunity to meet with so many current and potential customers,” commented Nadia Popova, VP Sales & Marketing at EGT. “I believe that this year we will showcase very innovative products which will definitely grab the attention of both the players and the industry experts.”

