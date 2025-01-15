PIN-UP Global introduces Frogo, a premium all-in-one anti-fraud platform

The Frogo anti-fraud platform is the holding company’s new product aimed at combating fraud.

Volodymyr Todurov, CEO of Frogo, will present the platform at PIN-UP Global booth at ICE Barcelona.

Press release.- A comprehensive anti-fraud platform, Frogo, сreated by Volodymyr Todurov, chief analytics officer at PIN-UP Global and his team, will make its debut at ICE Barcelona, offering a new level of efficiency to risk management for online businesses.

For any business, fraud is a persistent challenge that not only affects profitability but also undermines customer trust. Operating in sectors prone to fraudulent activities requires innovative tools and expert strategies. To meet the needs of online businesses, Volodymyr Todurov and his team have developed Frogo — an all-in-one platform to combat fraud and manage risks effectively.

Frogo combines advanced tools for fraud detection and prevention, including device fingerprint, scoring engine with static and dynamic triggers, AI module and graph-based forensic tools.

Frogo is designed for companies operating in sectors such as iGaming, e-commerce, payment providers, trading and Forex platforms, CRM systems, dating and delivery services.

Volodymyr Todurov, CEO of Frogo, said: “At ICE Barcelona, we look forward to connecting with businesses ready to elevate their anti-fraud processes to the next level. Frogo’s mission is to transform financial losses into profit for our partners. We’re also offering an exclusive opportunity: 200 000 free API calls to potential partners. This is a unique chance to explore the product and see its capabilities in action firsthand.”

Frogo will be presented at PIN-UP Global booth (5G31) at ICE Barcelona, featuring a welcoming networking area where visitors can connect with the Frogo team and CEO Volodymyr Todurov to learn more.



