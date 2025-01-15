Amatic Industries is set to make a significant impression at ICE Barcelona 2025

Amatic will unveil its latest innovations at the expo, January 20-22.

Press release.- From January 20 to 22, Amatic will unveil its latest innovations at the newly redesigned booth 3J20 at the ICE 2025 in Barcelona. Attendees will experience live demonstrations and exclusive presentations and will be able to see first-hand the exceptionally, high-quality gaming products.

The extended product portfolio will kick off with the CXs50 cabinet, featuring a big J-curved monitor that offers an uninterrupted, immersive gaming experience. Another main highlight will be the introduction of Lucky Link, a new multi-level progressive jackpot system that includes an exciting mix of eight games, promising to captivate the audience. Additionally, Amatic will present the enhanced Go for Gold Deluxe for roulette, offering more possibilities and a higher level of competition compared to the previous version.

The Online Department will also have a strong presence, unveiling the ‘Amatic Boost’ promotional tool, designed to create uniquely personalised tournaments and offer features like ‘Free Spins’ and ‘Jackpots’. Furthermore, the Online Department will reveal major news with the development of a new brand, signalling a significant expansion in its digital offerings.

“We are looking forward to showcasing all the latest innovations at ICE Barcelona 2025, as our team has worked tirelessly over the past year to bring these innovations to life,” said a representative from the sales team. “Despite the transition from London, our focus remains on delivering products that resonate with both players and operators. ICE remains a key platform for us to display our innovations, strengthen our partnerships and provide new opportunities for networking and collaboration.”