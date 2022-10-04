27th Gaming Group is confirmed for G2E Las Vegas

Visitors will be able to check out all the news from the 27th Gaming Group at the 3841 stand.

G2E Las Vegas show will take place from October 10 -13.

Press release.- To contribute to more than 250 exhibitors from the gaming world, 27 Gaming Group will be present at the G2E Las Vegas show, which takes place on October 10th – 13th, at The Venetian Expo. Visitors will be able to check out all the news from the 27th Gaming Group at the 3841 stand.

27th Gaming Group is the perfect union of three leading companies in the online and land-based casino and gambling market in general: Jackpot Software, Fusion Game Group and BetConnections, the most recent acquisition.

For everyone who wants to have a complete experience in the world of games, the 27th Gaming Group invites you to participate and get to know the booth at the event. According to the chief operating officer, Pegah Firoozi, consumers will “be amazed at the amount of innovation and technology employed in the gaming world through the 27th Gaming Group”, she says.

G2E Las Vegas is the place to see the people, products, and ideas to drive your business forward and define the future of the gaming market. There are more than 250 exhibitors, 18 thousand professionals and 150 countries represented.