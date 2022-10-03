BetConstruct is heading to G2E Vegas 2022

BetConstruct will be showcasing its sports betting solutions covering over 120 sports types at stand 4818.

Press release.- The gaming and betting software company BetConstruct announced its participation in G2E Vegas 2022, which will take place on October 11-13.

G2E Vegas is one of the largest gatherings of global, commercial and tribal gaming professionals in North America. It is a perfect place to conduct business, network with peers and learn cutting-edge ways to become a better gaming professional.

To this gaming event, BetConstruct takes its Infinite offer ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022, providing the operators with a truly unparalleled experience with the biggest football event on its way. The offer is thought out to the smallest detail and is beneficial for both existing and new partners. More details will be shared during the productive days of the event.

Alongside this new offering, BetConstruct will be showcasing its sports betting solutions covering over 120 sports types, multi-profile Land-Based Solutions, Social Gaming, Casino Suite with plenty of slots and FeedConstruct with its Data Feed solutions.

In addition, the BetConstruct team will take full advantage of this amazing networking opportunity. It will participate in high-level discussions and business meetings, as well as connect with stakeholders from across the industry.

On 11-13 October BetConstruct will welcome all visitors at stand 4818 to dive deeper into the gaming world.