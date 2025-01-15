PIN-UP Global will participate in ICE Barcelona, showcasing a new product

PIN-UP Global is an international iGaming holding company specializing in the development and implementation of advanced technologies.

The holding’s Tech Village at booth 5G31 will present several brands.

Press release.- International iGaming holding PIN-UP Global will be represented by its booth 5G31 at the ICE conference, which will take place from January 20 to 22 in Barcelona. The holding will focus on expanding partnerships and presenting a new product.

PIN-UP Global intends to continue to strengthen its leadership position by showcasing innovative B2B solutions for the industry. The holding’s Tech Village at booth 5G31 will showcase several brands:

● The Frogo anti-fraud platform is the holding company’s new product aimed at combating fraud. For new clients, the team offers a promotion “Launch – and get 200.000 Free Checks”

● PIN-UP.TECH – developer of innovative B2B products and advanced technological solutions for the iGaming market.

● PIN-UP.INVESTMENTS is an investment fund supporting innovative and promising teams and technologies. The fund will present one of its projects – PayPartners – a payment solution for effective financial management. For ICE participants there is a special offer – a cashback of 1,000 USDT for those who reach a turnover of 50,000 USDT within the first 30 days after registration.

For convenient scheduling of meetings with representatives of the holding company, the exhibition delegates will be able to use the touchscreen system for recording meetings and hold them in specially equipped meeting rooms.

For those who are interested in career opportunities at PIN-UP, HR-team and recruiters will be presented at the stand, they will tell about the prospects of work in the holding and, if necessary, will conduct express interviews. PIN-UP’s current vacancies will be available on a special interactive screen.

In addition to the main stand, PIN-UP Global will present a large-scale lounge area of 800 square meters on the open terrace. The space will feature comfortable rest areas, a photo zone, interactive zones, and a coffee corner with classic coffee and coffee cocktails.

The real sensation of ICE Barcelona promises to be the robot dog and his companion G1. The PIN-UP robot duo will greet guests and take part in photo shoots.

PIN-UP Global invites all ICE Barcelona participants – industry professionals, potential partners, and talented specialists – to its booth 5G31. Representatives of the holding company are ready for a productive dialogue about joint projects, technological solutions, and career opportunities in PIN-UP. In addition, as always, the PIN-UP team prepared new branded merchandise for the guests of the conference.