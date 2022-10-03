FBM and FBMDS turn on the lights at G2E Las Vegas

FBM® has decided to innovate both in its gaming product offer as well as in a renewed, seductive and welcoming booth.

FBM® will attend G2E Las Vegas from October 11th to 13th with exciting news and products ready to impact the land-based casino industry.

Press release.- With the motto “Lights are on: Play like a champion!”, an eye-catching new booth and exclusive product launches, FBM® and FBMDS® will show the best of the gaming industry at G2E Las Vegas 2022.

Rui Francisco, founder of FBM, shares his thoughts about the presence of both brands in the international event: “G2E Las Vegas embodies limitless possibilities to FBM® and our teams. We are eager to reveal our most recent innovations in the land-based casino market, our customized online products portfolio through FBMDS® and meet new clients with different profiles”.

Exclusive products and guaranteed fun from FBM®

FBM® prepared big surprises for G2E Las Vegas visitors this year at booth 2848. Guests will have the opportunity to try the exciting multi-game slots product portfolio developed by FBM® under the FBM Xtreme® brand. Besides FBM Easy$Money Link™ and Mythic Link™ games, event attendees will also witness two exclusive launches: FBM Spin & Win and Jin Qián Link™.

FBM Spin & Win is the big novelty reserved by FBM® at G2E Las Vegas. This multi-game product includes four slots – Viking Journey™, Fruit Picnic™, Roman Adventure™ and Royal Trucks – and two progressive jackpots, Grand and Minor. The feature set of FBM Spin & Win is composed by Stacked Wild and Super Reels and two brand-new features, joining FBM® slots portfolio with Lucky Bell and Expanding Wild Multiplier.

Jin Qián Link™ is an Asian-inspired multi-game product that gathers four creatures in four games – Lucky Guī™, Great Bái Hǔ™, Golden Lóng™ and Eternal Fènghuáng™. Designed for a new configuration of the Galaxy II cabinet, built with astonishing screens of 27 inches, it includes Mini, Minor, Major and Grand progressive jackpots players can conquer inside the Jin Qián Link™ bonus.

Visitors can also try a mix of engaging bingos from FBM®’s Progressive Series line and Bingo Collection. 30 Mania! ™, Rock Star Bingo™ and Rubingo™ will be the three games revealing the rewarding power of Multipots and Bingo-Go™, Ancient Tropics™ and Golden Metropolis™ were chosen to represent the newest Bingo Collection of FBM®. These three games present modern graphics and spin or multi-level picking bonuses, ready to impact video bingo fans.

In the digital world, FBMDS® makes its official debut in G2E Las Vegas by showcasing a portfolio with over 60 customized, innovative and localized online casino games at booth 2848. This selection includes a set of bingos popular in the LATAM region, slots with captivating features to test and table games which will grab players’ attention.

Disruptive booth and immersive experiences

This year, FBM® has decided to innovate both in its gaming product offer as well as in a renewed, seductive and welcoming booth. “There is no such thing as too much when we talk about G2E Las Vegas. We are talking about one of the major international gaming events and that’s the reason why we wanted to make an impact on our clients and new visitors with this special booth”, explains Rui Francisco.

From intriguing lights to engaging new spaces, the brand’s main representative points out that “This year, we went for a more disruptive approach, one that could express FBM® and FBMDS®’ personalities and that could reflect our creative strategy, culminating in a unique and inviting booth people will not be indifferent to”, adds Rui Francisco.

FBM® is a global gaming brand that has conquered the land-based casino market since 2001. Established in different Asian, North American and European nations, the brand conquered the leadership of the video bingo market and is now committed to reinventing the slots segment with innovative and attractive products under the FBM Xtreme brand.

After 20 years of conquering the land-based universe, FBM® decided to take a new step in the online universe. With over 60 customized and localized online casino game products, FBMDS® combines the latest technologies with proven know-how, bringing an engaging product portfolio that is able to provide memorable gaming experiences in the digital universe.

