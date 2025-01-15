PopOK Gaming introduces land-based slot machines

During ICE 2025, the company will be showcasing the new solutions at stand 2E36.

Press release.-PopOK Gaming has announced the newest addition to our portfolio—land-based slot machines – set to make their debut at ICE 2025 in Barcelona. This milestone marks an exciting chapter in the company´s journey, bringing the thrill of PopOK’s games from the digital realm to the casino floor.

The land-based slot machines are more than just gaming cabinets—they are a bold statement of innovation, designed to deliver a next-level casino experience. Combining advanced technology with creativity, these machines are set to redefine what players expect from traditional slot gameplay.

Some features:

A diverse selection of games: Our initial lineup includes over 20 titles, each crafted to engage and excite players of all preferences.

Monthly game releases: Innovation never stops at PopOK Gaming! We’re committed to keeping the excitement alive with new, high-quality games released every month, ensuring your venue remains a top destination for slot enthusiasts.

Advanced technology & sleek design: Our machines are built with state-of-the-art technology and designed to blend seamlessly into any casino environment, delivering both visual appeal and operational excellence.

Gaming experience

The new slot machines are designed with the perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and player-focused features, including:

Industry’s first mixed game solution. This innovation combines multiple gaming formats into a

single cabinet, offering unparalleled excitement and engagement for players.

single cabinet, offering unparalleled excitement and engagement for players. Interactive Touch Screen: For effortless gameplay.

Customizable LED Lighting: Eye-catching visuals to make your casino floor pop.

High-Quality Sound: Premium audio to heighten the gaming atmosphere.

Progressive Jackpots & Rewards: Big wins and loyalty benefits await every spin.



At stand 2E36 during ICE 2025, the company will be showcasing the new land-based solutions.