Nikola Georgiev: “We are eager to join G2E Las Vegas and meet our partners”

Nikola Georgiev, Regional Business Development Manager at Amusnet Interactive talked with Focus Gaming News about Amusnet Interactive’s presence at G2E Las Vegas.

Exclusive interview.- Amusnet Interactive arrives at G2E Las Vegas with new products and is in the midst of a year of changes and great news.

To talk about all of this, Nikola Georgiev, Regional Business Development Manager at Amusnet Interactive, granted an interview to Focus Gaming News in which he also spoke about the company’s expansion plans in the Latin American market.

What do you expect from this edition of G2E Las Vegas? What does it mean to meet the igaming industry and visitors at such an important event?

G2E is one of the biggest events in the iGaming calendar. We are eager to join the expo and meet our partners. Such events are an important part of our work because we are able to discuss new opportunities with our partners and meet potential new ones.

Are you planning to introduce new products in G2E Las Vegas?

In September we released our first charity-related slot – Drops of Water. It is unique because for the first time we have created a completely new game dedicated to supporting a cause.

Another great news is that our famous Bulky Fruits series will be expanded with one more title – 100 Bulky Fruits on the 13th of September. By adding more paylines, we are giving more chances of juicy wins to the players.

So, don’t hesitate to join us at stand 4023 – our newest and most popular games are waiting for you!

What can you tell us about Vegas Roulette 500x, the firm’s recent release? Have you already received any feedback from the operators?

Yes, of course! Vegas Roulette 500x is the latest addition to our Live Casino platform. It is streamed live from Amusnet’s studio to players worldwide and adds a new twist to the traditional version of roulette.

After players have finished placing their bets, up to five numbers with multiplier between 50x and 500x are selected randomly. For example, that gives the player a chance to win $500 with a single bet of just $1 which makes the classic Roulette game even more thrilling!

Until now, the feedback we received is very positive, we hope to continue this trend and reach even more players.

2022 has been a year of changes for the company, as it evolved to a new brand name. How did the company face this renovation and what other changes have you experienced?

Changing our name to Amusnet Interactive was a big milestone in our company’s development. It came as a logical strategic step due to the constant growth and portfolio expansion.

A lot has been done in the past year. We released our Live Casino platform, our first charity game and expanded our content with many new captivating slots.

The company has recently announced the expansion on the Italian igaming market through a content deal with Betflag. Do you plan to sign new partnerships in the next months?

Yes, the Italian iGaming market is very important for us. We are constantly increasing our reach there and strengthening our positions as a renowned provider. At the end of September, we went live with one more operator in Italy – E-Play 24. This is a huge success for Amusnet Interactive, adding more partners to its client’s portfolio.

We are focusing also on expanding on the LATAM market and we are very proud to go live with Betsson in Colombia with over 60 games of Amusnet’s portfolio. As a start of our partnership and to celebrate “Amor y Amistad”, we have executed an engaging local tournament for the players!

What are the next steps for the company and what are the upcoming challenges for the rest of 2022?

Right after G2E Las Vegas, we are heading to Miami for SBC Summit Latinoamerica. It is another important event for us because of our expansion in LATAM this year.

We have managed to expand our presence in Colombia, Mexico and Argentina and we are simultaneously observing the situation with the upcoming regulations in Peru, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay.

In November, we will also participate in Sigma Europe and our local exhibition BEGE Balkan Entertainment & Gaming Expo. By the end of the year, the biggest challenge for us is the development of some new titles in our Live Casino project like Sic-Bo, Baccarat and Live Wheel Game.

I believe the true fans of Amusnet Interactive’s games will be excited to enjoy the thrill of our well-known and new games in the upcoming 2023.