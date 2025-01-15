The Ark of the Future: 1xBet organizes a party in Barcelona for its partners

The event will take place at the Maritime Museum of Barcelona.

The company will hold an exclusive event that will feature a stellar performance by John Newman.

Press release.- On January 20, global bookmaker 1xBet will light up Barcelona with an exclusive party, “The Ark of the Future – a futuristic event from 1xBet. An occasion that will define trends.” The brand’s grand celebration will go down in history and combine modern technology with art.

The headliner of the evening will be the popular singer John Newman. The British musician’s voice inspires millions, and his energy will make the show unforgettable. John Newman is the author of the hits Love Me Again and Blame, which have become party anthems worldwide. He knows exactly how to create the atmosphere of a big holiday that will be remembered for a lifetime.

The celebration will be held in the incredibly atmospheric and historically significant place – the Maritime Museum of Barcelona. The location features majestic old shipyards and is ideal for a futuristic event, harmoniously combining the past and the future. The space’s centuries-old history will add special symbolism to the evening, emphasizing the unity of tradition and innovation. Guest registration will begin at 20:00.

See also: 1xBet shares its key achievements in 2024

The company stated: “The Ark of the Future will be a cultural revolution and embody the synergy of the new time. It will bring together leaders, visionaries, and those already creating the future of the iGaming industry today. The celebration will be an ideal platform for casual communication and expanding professional networking.”

The number of invitations to the 1xBet party is limited. Those interested in participating must send their request through the company’s chatbot.