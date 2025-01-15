1xSlots will attend ICE Barcelona

The company’s team encourages ICE’s visitors to reach out to 1xSlots representatives to book a meeting to discover what the company has to offer.

Press release.- The year’s first conference is approaching, and 1xSlots will be present. ICE Barcelona and IGB Affiliate, which this year will be held in Spain from January 20 to 23, are around the corner and the company invites all attendees to get in touch with its team.

In 2025, the organizers promise an incredible scale of conferences: more than 80 thousand participants, 600+ booths and 3 days of endless networking.

1xSlots’ team will be in the role of delegates, so the plan is to visit colleagues at the stands, meet with friends and partners, and also visit the main attractions in Barcelona.

The company’s team encourages ICE’s visitors to reach out to 1xSlots representatives to book a meeting to discover what the company has to offer.

Key achievements of 2024

This year, 1xSlots celebrated its seventh anniversary in the market. The company held 13 tournaments for players with a total prize pool exceeding EUR 1m. The community on social media and media platforms grew by 30,000 users, and the total number of players participating in their games surpassed 5 million.

“We actively engaged with our audience: we communicated over 1 million times on social media, and the number of help requests amounted to 470,000. On average, we responded to each inquiry within 30 seconds”, stated the firm.

Plans for 2025

In the upcoming year, 1xSlots plans to organize even more local tournaments with increased prize pools, as well as introduce new bonuses and promotions. Its players can expect the launch of new slots and events, along with major jackpots.