Chris Wieners, Velvix: “We are looking forward to sharing our game success stories with the industry at G2E 2022”

In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, managing director of Velvix spoke about the show to be held in Las Vegas.

Exclusive interview.- With the start of G2E 2022 just around the corner (October 10-13), managing director of Velvix, Chris Wieners, spoke with Focus Gaming News about the expectations ahead of the one of the most important Gaming conventions in the world, its new innovative content and the company’s nomination for the Global Gaming Awards.

How are you preparing for G2E Las Vegas and what are your expectations for the exhibition?

We are very excited for G2E and have been preparing for several months to ensure the show is meaningful both to us and our existing and prospective customers. As our second G2E show under the Velvix brand, we have high expectations. The company has just completed gaming licenses in both California and Oklahoma, with games to be launched just prior to the show. We are looking forward to sharing our game success stories with the industry.

Can we expect from Velvix to introduce any new innovative content at the showcase?

Absolutely! This year we plan on introducing two brand new titles not yet showcased at any show. These titles include “Show Me The Piggy” and “Forgotten Treasures”, both standalone progressives that offer their own unique bonus features not seen in any of our other titles. We are also re-releasing our “Olympus Legacy” title with a battle feature that more closely resembles traditional RPG games.

These are amongst some of my personal favorite titles and I am excited to get feedback from the industry at large.

Is there any alliance in particular that you would be interested in achieving at G2E Las Vegas?

We are always excited to meet with various players throughout the industry. I think we’ve gained incredible relationships as a result of trade shows like G2E. Specifically, our goal is to continually look at ways to expand our product offering to new channels.

This may include industry partnerships on the digital front, or partners that can bring new and exciting technological advances to our games. Our team plans on walking the entire floor to identify and introduce ourselves to potential partners who can help us further build the Velvix brand.

Your premier link progressive title, BaoBao King, has been shortlisted for “Slot of the Year” by the Global Gaming Awards, how much importance do you give to awards and nominations?

I believe accolades such as those given by the Global Gaming Awards further help us build awareness of both the Velvix brand and our game titles. While we are hopeful to win, we will surely tout the fact that BaoBao King was even nominated when we present the game to potential clients. I especially appreciate the efforts by the Global Gaming Awards, as they are independently adjudicated by KPMG, ensuring fairness to everyone involved. We at Velvix are very proud of our nomination and look forward to hearing the results!

Your “CurlX” cabinet product is now available to North American casino operators, what can you say about this market?

It has taken us nearly one year of hard work to get our very first machines installed at casinos in both California and Oklahoma. Our premium cabinet, “CurlX”, has been well received by our launch partners.

While we currently offer three distinct cabinet styles, we have also spent much of the last year talking with and learning from operators, including their pain points and issues that we hope to be able to solve. Of course, we’re focused on building great products and launching fun and engaging game titles.

However, we also want Velvix to be known as a problem-solver within the industry, and we hope to be able to achieve that as we further optimize our products.