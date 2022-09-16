Eduardo Aching: “Konami is premiering a wide mix of original series at G2E 2022”

In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Konami’s vice president of International Gaming Operations spoke about the show to be held in Las Vegas.

Exclusive interview.- Less than a month before the start of G2E 2022, one of the most important Gaming conventions in the world, Konami‘s vice president of International Gaming Operations, Eduardo Aching, spoke with Focus Gaming News about the expectations of the show, its products and objectives of the company for this year, in which Latin America has a space reserved

Konami will attend G2E Las Vegas once again, what are your expectations for this event?

From what we’ve seen and heard from our customers, G2E 2022 will have good international attendance. And Konami Gaming’s full network of international sales representatives and distributors will also be present. I’m expecting a lot of open conversations with customers—discussing goals, challenges, and interests, while exploring ways Konami can deliver support.

What products will Konami be showcasing at G2E Las Vegas?

G2E Las Vegas will feature a large mix of proven Konami products, from the industry’s #1 top performing core portrait / portrait slant cabinet to charting-topping content like Ocean Spin, All Aboard, Fortune Mint, and the Triple Sparkle series. Our team is very happy to offer these proven products to our customers, and we want work creatively and cooperatively to bring their players the best our industry has to offer.

Konami continues to release new original series in its famous line of DIMENSION cabinets. How is the daily work to continue improving and be at the forefront with innovative products?

Now as our award-winning DIMENSION line has proven performance, quality, and reliability in the field, our ongoing work is aimed at developing more top game content and delivering the machine to more players and properties. Konami is premiering a wide mix of original series at G2E 2022, including several we have not announced yet. To get a full picture of industry’s very latest releases, guests should come to the Konami booth when the show goes live. There will be much more to see, across the DIMENSION cabinet line.

Whether a casino is new to DIMENSION, or they already have some DIMENSION games, G2E 2022 will be a great opportunity to experience the newest, proven game options. Our team will be happy to spend some time with you and create a plan that’s suitable for your business, in immediate term and the year ahead.

Konami’s All Aboard slot series has recently won first place for Best Progressive Slot and Best Video Slot in the Southern California Gaming Guide Reader’s Choice 2022 Best Slots. What did this recognition mean to you?

Konami is thrilled for this recognition from players on All Aboard. We consider All Aboard’s first place awards as another indication of the game’s entertainment value, popularity, and originality. The All Aboard feature, as well as the different free game events, have given players truly fun and memorable reward experiences.

For several months, All Aboard has ranked in the industry’s Top Grossing Parent Games – Premium Leased & WAP, according to Eilers & Krejcik, and All Aboard is planned for further international market release in the near future. Our goal is to continue expanding those results, across more of our customer base, with ongoing content support.

For any casinos that have not tried All Aboard, the original games will be live at G2E Las Vegas to try. Additionally, G2E 2022 will feature Konami’s latest All Aboard brand extensions to deliver ongoing excitement.

What are your next steps for this year? Is something special in the pipeline?

For the remainder of 2022, Konami is focused on serving casino customers in Latin America through continued product delivery, installation, and expansion. Konami has one of the most advanced hardware solutions available in our brand-new DIMENSION series of products, and the industry’s best-in-class casino management system, SYNKROS. We want to bring these strong solutions and results to our casino partners.