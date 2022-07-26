Palace Casino Resort opts for OPTX platform

The Mississippi venue has chosen the gaming solution company’s services for its casino floor.

Brooke Fiumara, co-CEO of OPTX, said, “I am confident OPTX will boost Palace Casino Resort’s overall profitability through our proactive database management and identification of slot floor opportunities. With web and mobile applications, our technology is designed to transform the way properties manage their data. We are thrilled to partner with Palace Casino Resort and bring the next generation of casino operations to them.”

Keith Crosby, general manager at Palace Casino Resort, added: “Being able to replace multiple operational systems with one integrated platform is exactly what we needed to make smarter and faster decisions. OPTX allows Palace Casino Resort to get powerful analytics via an intuitive, streamlined, single system. Our team members are constantly on the move and having a mobile solution that can keep up is a win-win.”

Westgate Las Vegas Resort &Casino, Isleta Resort & Casino in New Mexico, Chewelah Casino in Washington, River Rock Casino in California, and Swinomish Casino & Lodge in Washington have also recently selected OPTX’s platform.

Mississippi sports betting handle declines to $25.1m in June

Mississippi’s sports betting handle was $25.1m in June, down 14 per cent from $29.2m in May and down 41.8 per cent from $43.1m in June 2021. It’s the third consecutive month of handle decline in the US state.

Revenue was also down for a second month at $2.1m, a drop of 34.4 per cent from $3.2m in the same month last year and 47.5 per cent from $4m in May.

Coastal casinos recorded $17.3m in wagers and $1.3m in revenue. Player spending at central casinos reached $4.5m, with revenue reaching $464,667. Northern casinos saw a handle of $3.3m and revenue of $339,142.

