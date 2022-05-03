California’s River Rock Casino selects OPTX platform

The venue has chosen the gaming solution company’s platform for its casino operation.

US.- River Rock Casino, in Geyserville, California, has selected gaming solution company OPTX’ s suite of player development, slots, and artificial intelligence products. OPTX software provides an end-to-end solution focused on slots, marketing and campaigns, player development.

Its data intelligence makes recommendations for casino operators, provides real-time individualised insights.

Sue Ascanio, CEO of River Rock Casino, said: “We needed a best-in-class product to assist our player development and slot teams. OPTX is the product we have been searching for to provide easy-to-use solutions that will have our team working smarter, not harder.”

OPTX co-CEO, Brooke Fiumara, added: “We are proud to be partnering with River Rock Casino. Our objective at OPTX is to provide properties with actionable data that translates to actual results. We call OPTX the operator’s data-driven decision-making co-pilot. Welcome to the team, River Rock!”

Swinomish Casino & Lodge in Washington, Tachi Palace Casino Resort in California, Quinault Beach Resort and Casino, in Washington, Indigo Sky Casino & Resort in Wyandotte, Oklahoma, and El Cortez Casino, in Las Vegas, have also recently selected OPTX’s technology.

California’s Players Casino completes relocation

Players Casino has temporarily relocated to the Derby Club at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. The venue has now reopened in the new location after shutting in December 2020.

Ventura City Council voted 6-0 in favour of the casino’s relocation in November. That was after the casino filed for bankruptcy and shut in December 2020 after the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Ventura lost $2m in cardroom tax from the closure, according to the city’s budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

