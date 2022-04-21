Saratoga Casino to acquire Mississippi’s Magnolia Bluffs Casino

The operation is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

US.- Saratoga Casino Holdings has entered into a definitive agreement with Casino Holding Investment Partners to acquire Magnolia Bluffs Casino in Natchez, Mississippi. The operation is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel is located on the Mississippi River. It opened in 2012 and offers over 450 slot machines, 14 table games, and a sportsbook. It also has a restaurant and bar, and a 141-room hotel.

Saratoga Casino Holdings is the owner of Saratoga Casino Hotel in Saratoga Springs, New York, and Saratoga Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado.

Sam Gerrity, chief executive officer of Saratoga Casino Holdings, said: “We are proud to add Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel to our portfolio of gaming assets and further diversify our business.

“We are committed to operating first class gaming facilities, and we do that by creating lasting relationships with our guests, team members and the communities that we serve. We look forward to welcoming Magnolia Bluffs guests and team to the Saratoga family.”

Kevin Preston, partner and president of Magnolia Bluffs Casino & Hotel, added: “While this was an extremely tough decision for our partnership, it will truly leave our team and valued customers in the best hands possible. Due to the long history we have here in Natchez, it was important for us to ensure we found the right company that has the same values and passion we do for the community and our team members here at Magnolia Bluffs Casino & Hotel.

“We are confident the team at Saratoga will care just as much as we have for the community we’ve operated in for the last 11 years as well as our team members and local businesses that have made such a tremendous impact on our operation through the years.”

Beau Rivage Casino in Mississippi starts renovation

In February, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi, announced the beginning of its delayed renovation. The MGM Resorts venue will makeover of its more than 1,700 hotel guestrooms. The suites are expected to be ready by the end of November.

Brandon Dardeau, appointed president and chief operating officer who oversees both of MGM’s destinations in Mississippi – Beau Rivage and Gold Strike Casino Resort – said makeovers are being designed by MGM Resort International’s own interior design group.

