Westgate Las Vegas Casino signs deal with OPTX

US.- Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino has selected gaming solution company OPTX to bring its full suite of player development, slots, and marketing to the venue. OPTX’s tool will be used in different departments to create a single source of data for multiple systems.

OPTX’s tool will be used by the player development department to engage with guests and will also assist the slot department with property KPIs and machine and player preferences. Marketing teams will be able to introduce automated marketing campaigns.

Tyson Harding, vice president of casino marketing at Westgate, said: “Westgate was looking for a solution to bring multiple layers of operations into one view in real-time and we found that with OPTX. We were seeking a solution that not only helped solve our day-to-day challenges but one that also looks to introduce new features and functionality at a rapid pace to keep up with the ever-changing industry. We are excited to partner with OPTX.”

Co-CEO of OPTX Brooke Fiumara added: “Westgate selecting OPTX for its property business intelligence platform demonstrates the continued value operators place on our mission of creating the next generation of casino operations.

“Property leaders are seeking a single platform solution that doesn’t just present data, it provides the functionality for operators to use it. We are confident OPTX will continue to meet the dynamic needs of Westgate.”

Isleta Resort & Casino in New Mexico, Chewelah Casino in Washington, River Rock Casino in California, Swinomish Casino & Lodge in Washington, and Tachi Palace Casino Resort in California, have also recently selected OPTX’s technology.

Dream Las Vegas to hold groundbreaking ceremony July 8

Dream Las Vegas will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on July 8 for its casino resort on Las Vegas Boulevard. The new venue will sit on five acres beside McCarran Airport. It will be the closest resort to the airport’s runways, separated by only a chainlink fence.

Branded and managed by Dream Hotel Group, the $500m property will be much smaller than other resorts on Las Vegas Boulevard with have 527 rooms. It aims to offer a boutique-style experience in an ultra-competitive market dominated by massive resorts.

