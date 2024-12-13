Jackpot Digital receives approval from AGCO as gaming supplier in Ontario

The provider can supply its electronic table games to gaming venues, including casinos and other regulated gaming facilities.

Canada.- The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has approved Jackpot Digital to be licensed as a registered gaming-related supplier under the Gaming Control Act in the Canadian province of Ontario. The licence authorises the provider to supply its electronic table games to Ontario’s gaming venues, including casinos and other regulated gaming facilities.

Jackpot Digital said it has attracted interest from casinos across the province and intends to “immediately engage with gaming operators” exploring strategic partnerships to introduce its products to the Ontario market.”

Jackpot Digital’s flagship product is the Jackpot Blitz electronic table game system. It has licensing applications underway in several jurisdictions in Canada and the US. The company received approval in Saskatchewan in September.

See also: iGaming Ontario launches leadership search

Jake Kalpakian, CEO of Jackpot Digital, said: “Receiving AGCO’s approval is a major milestone. This approval provides us with the opportunity to offer our top-tier electronic gaming systems to operators throughout all of Ontario, positioning us for further growth in one of the world’s most robust gaming markets. We are excited to bring our innovative products to Ontario’s gaming community and continue our commitment to providing exciting, technology-driven entertainment experiences.”

Ontario igaming handle reaches $13.45bn in Q2

iGaming Ontario released its market performance report for the second quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year, from July 1 to September 30, 2024. Licenced operators collected combined wagers of CA$18.7bn ($13.45bn), a 1.6 per cent increase over previous quarter and a 31.7 per cent increase over Q2 of 2023.

Gaming revenue was CA$738m ($530.72m), a 35.4 per cent increase over Q2 of last year. There were 51 operators with 83 gaming websites. More than 1.32 million player accounts were active, and the average monthly spend per active player account was CA$308 ($221.45). Casino games, including slots, live and computer-based table games and peer-to-peer bingo, accounted for CA$16bn ($11.5bn) of wagers and CA$553m ($397.56m) of revenue.