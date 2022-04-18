Swinomish Casino & Lodge selects OPTX platform

The Washington venue has chosen OPTX’s platform for its casino operation.

US.- Swinomish Casino & Lodge in Washington has selected OPTX‘s suite of player development, slots, and artificial intelligence products.

OPTX uses data intelligence to make recommendations for casino operators, providing real-time individualised insights and helping to implement strategies to increase visits, revenue, and profitability via desktop and mobile applications.

Jumada Schwinden, director of marketing for Swinomish Casino and Lodge, said: “We are fortunate to have a growing team and expanding player base, but we needed software that can keep up. OPTX is able to improve the ability of our team to cultivate customers and provide an unparalleled customer experience, while also providing our executive team with insights that help the entire property. OPTX is exactly what we have been searching for.”

OPTX co-CEO, Brooke Fiumara, added: “Our advanced machine learning and AI algorithms identify countless insights for departments across the property. We are thrilled to welcome Swinomish Casino & Lodge to the future of player development and slots.”

Tachi Palace Casino Resort in California, Quinault Beach Resort and Casino, in Washington, Indigo Sky Casino & Resort in Wyandotte, Oklahoma, and El Cortez Casino, in Las Vegas, have also recently selected OPTX’s technology.

Suquamish Clearwater Casino partners with USI

In February, Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort in Washington signed a partnership with US Integrity (USI) to implement a bet monitoring service following the launch of its sportsbook. USI provides betting integrity services, monitoring betting patterns to detects irregular activity through live data analysis.

The casino launched its sportsbook in partnership with FanDuel in early February. The 2,086 square foot space has three live betting windows and 12 self-service betting kiosks. FanDuel partnered with the Suquamish Tribe in September, granting the operator access to the Washington market.

See also: Snoqualmie Casino launches sports betting app in Washington