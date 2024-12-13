ICAP CRIF recognises EGT as “True Leader” again

The prize was given in recognition of the performance of the 300 most successful enterprises from all industries in Bulgaria.

Press release.- The results for 2023 brought EGT a “True Leader” prize for another year in a row. At a special ceremony, which was held at the Hilton Hotel in Sofia on December the 11th, the company received the prestigious accolade, given in recognition of the outstanding performance of the 300 most successful enterprises from all industries in Bulgaria. EGT is a leader in the sector “Development and manufacturing of products for the gaming industry.”

Jeni Koussarova, the company’s marketing director, took the award and said: “We are proud to receive this distinction again. EGT is not only among the leading companies in the Bulgarian economy but also one of the top manufacturers and suppliers of gaming solutions on a global scale, with our products and services currently enjoying popularity in more than 100 markets on 5 continents. We would not have achieved all these successes without the dedication and enthusiasm of the talents we have worked with for 22 years. The “True Leader” award inspires us to strive for even higher heights.”

The “True Leader” initiative is organised for the twelfth consecutive year by ICAP CRIF, the market leader in Credit Risk & Business Information Solutions in Southeastern Europe. The ranking is created based on officially published data and uses only measurable and objective indices. The participating companies have met four main criteria: they are among the most profitable enterprises in 2023 measured with EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), have kept or enhanced the number of their staff in the relevant year compared to the previous, stand out with high creditworthiness (Credit Score A1 to B2) and hold leading positions in the industries in which they operate.