Isleta Casino in New Mexico selects OPTX slot analytics platform

The Albuquerque venue has selected OPTX’s Slots and Slots AI for its gaming floor.

US.- Isleta Resort & Casino in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has selected OPTX’s Slots and Slots AI for its slot analytics platform. OPTX Slots offers real-time daily key performance indicators (KPIs), reports, optimisation tools, and machine performance tracking. Slots AI uses AI and machine learning models to generate recommendations for relocation, conversion, removal, replacement and revision of machines for floor optimisation.

Sue Mulholland, slot director at Isleta Resort & Casino, said: “After thorough research of all the options for slots floor optimization, we’ve decided to proceed with OPTX for a number of reasons. Most importantly, OPTX has an invariable track record of providing the most comprehensive intelligence in the market, putting its clients at the forefront of the casino industry.

“OPTX will provide powerful analytics and operational functionality for my entire department, helping us make smarter, faster decisions that will ultimately drive a better experience for our guests.”

OPTX co-CEO Brooke Fiumara added: “Isleta was looking for the best-in-class slot analytics and AI tool in the market to assist their team and drive profitability and performance. That is exactly what they will get with OPTX.”

Chewelah Casino in Washington, River Rock Casino in California, Swinomish Casino & Lodge in Washington, Tachi Palace Casino Resort in California, and Quinault Beach Resort and Casino, in Washington, have also recently selected OPTX’s technology.

Elys Game Technology extends partnership with Isleta Casino

Elys Game Technology has announced the extension of its partnership with Isleta Resort and Casino, in New Mexico, agreeing to provide continued sportsbook wagering services to the venue.

Operated by Elys Game Technology´s subsidiary US Bookmaking, the Isleta Resort and Casino’s sportsbook offers event betting on sports including NFL, NBA, MLB, as well as college football and basketball through self-service kiosks and in-person ticket counters.