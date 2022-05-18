Washington’s Chewelah Casino opts for OPTX platform

The venue has chosen the gaming solution company’s services for its casino operation.

US.- Chewelah Casino in Washington has selected OPTX platform for its marketing products. The platform offers real-time campaign performance with revenue forecasting and statistics on both web and mobile.

The software provides an end-to-end solution focused on slots, marketing and campaigns, player development, and artificial Intelligence. The data intelligence used by the gaming solution company provides real-time insights to ensure that no actionable player is missed, and offers strategies that increase visits, revenue, and profitability.

Dwayne Fitzgerald, Chewelah Casino’s general manager, said: “Creating a personalized campaign for our players has been a continuous goal of ours. OPTX will allow us the ability to segment our database to create custom messaging for our players. We can’t wait to get started!”

Brooke Fiumara, co-CEO at OPTX, added: “We are excited to bring our marketing products to Chewelah Casino. With OPTX, Chewelah will have the ability to introduce complex and automated marketing campaign functionally which will not only save their team members time but increase the precision and effectiveness of their marketing spend.”

River Rock Casino in California, Swinomish Casino & Lodge in Washington, Tachi Palace Casino Resort in California, Quinault Beach Resort and Casino, in Washington, and Indigo Sky Casino & Resort in Wyandotte, Oklahoma, have also recently selected OPTX’s technology.

Caesars Entertainment Sportsbook launches in Washington State

In February, Caesars Entertainment received a sports wagering licence from the Washington State Gambling Commission and is now going live at three locations in the state. Caesars Sportsbook has partnered with Muckleshoot Casino, Spokane Tribe Casino, and its sister property, Chewelah Casino.

Caesars debuted in-person sports betting at these three tribal-owned and operated properties, bringing its Caesars Sportsbook product to customers in both eastern and western Washington. Sports betting in Washington State is only legal at tribal casinos.

Muckleshoot Casino’s Caesars Sportsbook features four live betting windows and nine self-service betting kiosks, with plans to offer on-property mobile wagering via the Caesars Sportsbook app. The Spokane Tribe Casino also opened a Caesars Sportsbook inside the casino, while Chewelah Casino offers sports betting via self-service kiosks inside the property.

