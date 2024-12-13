NCLGS winter meeting dicusses draft model online gaming legislation

The model online gaming legislation is intended as a blueprint that other US states can tailor to create their own bills.

US.- The National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS) winter meeting in New Orleans has seen discussion of a draft model online gaming legislation, which is likely to see a vote in the new year.

The idea is that the model legislation could be used by legislators in states that do not currently have regulated igaming to help them draw up their own online gambling bills. It proposes a framework that can be customised to meet each state’s conditions and existing gaming infrastructure.

The draft would propose certain benchmarks for igaming in the US, including a tax rate of 15-25 per cent and fast-track approval for existing sports betting licensees. The draft also proposes a range of standards for player protection measures. These include the development of state programmes to raise public awareness of problem gambling, to promote responsible gaming and to provide problem gambling prevention, treatment and recovery services.

The draft suggests that these be overseen by the gambling regulator in each state. They would coordinate with other states to gather information on best practices and would contract public or private entities to assist with the implementation of the programmes. The draft also proposes deposit limits of $20,000 in any 24-hour period and a requirement for igaming operators to name a responsible gaming lead who would work with the state regulator.

As for advertising, the draft proposes a prohibition of the phrase “risk-free” and a ban on advertising on college campuses. Operators would also be required to provide transactional data to colleges or universities that request it, not including personally identifiable information.

The draft model also clarifies that the NCLGS is not in favour of allowing the use of credit cards for online gambling. The wording recommends that igaming providers be allowed to accept online and mobile money transfers, debit cards, digital wallets, prepaid cards, wire transfers and cash, but says that digital wallets or prepaid cards should not be funded via credit.

The NCLGS said the model was designed to avoid the cannibalisation of retail gaming or infringement on state lottery or tribal gaming operations. It was developed by a committee comprising NCLGS chair and founder Steven A. Geller, NCLGS President Shawn Fluharty, and legislators from New Hampshire, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Washington. Public comment is now being taken on the document.

Meanwhile in Europe, France has delayed plans to regulate online casino in France and land-based casinos and local mayors raised objections. The government is now conducting a six-month consultation with stakeholders. Land-based casino operators want to be given a period of exclusivity in order to prevent the market from becoming dominated by international brands.