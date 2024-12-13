1xSlots expert tips: “How to achieve profitability in the modern market”

1xSlots shares strategies to stay competitive, maximise profits, and adapt to dynamic global market trends.

Press release.- To say that “The market lives its own life and changes very quickly” is, in a sense, a cliché. But still, judge for yourself; only during 2024 were there many cataclysms: the US elections and other events that changed the market. And this is not to mention how artificial intelligence has changed the approach to any business, including affiliate marketing.

If earlier it was said that the market is changing quickly, now we can safely say that it is happening at lightning speed. And this trend is only gaining momentum. Every year, more and more companies do not keep up with this rhythm and leave the market.

Today, experts from 1xSlots Partners figure out how not only not to fly out of the modern market but also to achieve a high payback. After all, this is exactly why the trend is growing exponentially.

How to choose the right offer for maximum results

Let’s start with the main thing – after all, any successful advertising campaign begins with the choice of an offer. Here, in fact, everything is quite simple. The main rule is that you should focus on your own experience.

In affiliate marketing, there is one rule that is considered a “base” – beginners should not start working with Tier 1 countries right away. Yes, there are many more payments, but the waste at the start is much higher. And if you don’t have big budgets for tests (and most beginners have quite limited budgets), you will most likely fill in the negative.

There is no point in talking about specific GEO. Because they differ not only depending on your experience but also on the traffic source you work with, your budgets and, most importantly, the vertical. It is better to contact the affiliate program directly with these questions – they know what is trending.

And here’s how 1xSlots Partners experts advise you to choose an offer:

When choosing an offer, you must take into account:

The experience of the affiliate program: if the affiliate program has been working smoothly for many years, and there are no negative reviews (which can be tracked in public), this indicates the stability of payments and responsibility for obligations.

Availability of Admin Fee

Access to full statistics in the affiliate program itself

If you work on RS, then check the calculation formula

Frequency of payments (automatic or manual)

Competitive offer

The partner’s willingness to be in touch and answer the advertiser’s questions

At 1xSlots Partners, they pay special attention to these indicators, and if you go through different public sites, you will see how well the team has been working for more than 7 years.

How to launch a successful campaign in the modern market

The offer was picked up. Now, the question is: How can we start a flood in the conditions of the modern market and not drain the entire budget?

In this case, of course, it is extremely important to choose high-quality consumables – accounts, proxies, anti-theft and all other tools that any webmaster needs. We do not see any point in dwelling on this separately because all this information is already familiar to most. But what about the modern market and trends?

The main trend, which is only gaining popularity every year, is an individual approach to each client. The days when it was possible to launch a target for all GEO and record a profit are long gone.

Now, we need to segment the audience actively. After all, even if one or another offer is suitable for different genders or age categories, you still need to take an individual approach to each of them.

At first glance, this is quite difficult. Especially if we are not talking about Tier-1 countries because we know very little about most GEOs from Africa, Asia, or Latin America. But in reality, everything is quite simple: you just need to take a little time to study the GEO – what the local population lives in, what God they believe in, when people have holidays, what “hurts” them and how to solve this pain. Basically, that’s all you need to know.

It’s a matter of hours to find such information. But at the same time, it will save you big budgets not only at the bay stage, but also during the tests.

By the way, if we have already remembered about the tests: every year their need increases significantly. You can be the most experienced webmaster and know everything about GEO. But Facebook will introduce random new rules, elections will take place in the country, or simply “space will fail” and the old approaches will abruptly stop working. So allocating a sufficient budget for tests is another necessary step that should not be forgotten.

As for creatives. Modern trends say that static creatives bring less and less conversions. In general, practice shows that this is the case. Except for some GEO sites, where there are problems with the Internet and the animation simply does not load for users.

“It all depends on GEO, CA. As a general rule, we try to adhere to trends, and at each GEO we work on, we follow the trends that our target audience follows. Therefore, we make creatives, taking into account the current interests of potential players. And of course, everything depends on the source of traffic and where we attract it from,” – that’s what representatives of 1xSlots Partners say about the issue of creatives.

In fact, it is. Everyone remembers the creatives with MrBeast – although this is not the highest quality traffic, but it describes the essence well, we caught the trend and took advantage of it.

How to scale the profit and not go into the negative

We have sorted out the launch of the campaign, it has even started to bring a small profit, and now it’s time to scale it up. How best to do this is an individual question. But here’s what the experts at 1xSlots Partners advise:

“This is a very interesting question, to which, unfortunately, there is no specific answer. Each product has its own success story, but I will try to formulate general provisions that may be able to lead to success and scaling”

Market diversification. The igaming industry is developing rapidly, and market regulations are also developing rapidly. In order not to be dependent on one particular GEO, it is necessary to diversify it, and preferably also on different continents.

The igaming industry is developing rapidly, and market regulations are also developing rapidly. In order not to be dependent on one particular GEO, it is necessary to diversify it, and preferably also on different continents. Test budgets. It is necessary to allocate a budget for test bundles and test marketing promotions, which, on the one hand, may not seem very profitable, but the product cannot know what exactly will lead to success.

It is necessary to allocate a budget for test bundles and test marketing promotions, which, on the one hand, may not seem very profitable, but the product cannot know what exactly will lead to success. Competitiveness and innovation. It is necessary to develop the product, come up with and implement new ideas, add new features that will interest players and increase their LTV.

It is necessary to develop the product, come up with and implement new ideas, add new features that will interest players and increase their LTV. Retention. A very important detail. In modern realities, it is important not only to attract, but also to retain traffic, which in general, it seems to me, brings more income. In the retention system, you can use mechanisms that target different categories of players, thereby contributing to their retention. Website personalisation, promotions, individual approach – all these are important details of retention.

How should work and communication with the brand be structured

We’ve sorted out the campaigns, now let’s move on to more general things. After all, the basis for long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation is long-term work and communication between the advertiser (or affiliate) and the web.

Now more and more teams are moving into the public sphere – most of them have their own Instagram accounts and Telegram groups. Some go further and start creating entire media holdings, which, in addition to the above, also include individual websites or YouTube projects.

So one of the main trends at the end of 2024 is to exit or return to the media (even recently we have seen one high–profile return). After all, your name is a kind of guarantee for the brand. And the louder the name is in the affiliate sphere, the more the brand trusts you.

And here’s what representatives of 1xSlots Partners say about working with the brand: “Brand communication is a very important detail for affiliates that attract traffic. Sometimes there are difficulties with influencers, but both sides need to understand that the relationship with the brand should be win-win. Both the brand and the traffic provider (it’s a team, an influencer or a loner, it doesn’t matter) should conduct a business dialogue on mutually beneficial terms”

“Naturally, informal communication is important for maintaining long-term contact, and we always try to be closer to our partner in order to maintain friendly relations. But it is important not to forget that we are partners who are focused on mutual benefit, again, as I called it earlier, win–win,” representatives of 1xSlots Partners say.

To summarise

The world is changing rapidly and actively, and staying on trend is a must for companies that want to achieve payback consistently. The main trends in affiliate marketing at the moment are deep and constructive analysis, individual approach and willingness to innovate. And what will never go out of trend is working with reliable partners such as 1xSlots Partners.