Hacksaw Gaming obtains interactive gaming manufacturer licence in Pennsylvania

The approval marks the company’s fourth US market entry.

US.- Hacksaw Gaming has obtained an interactive gaming manufacturer licence in Pennsylvania. The new approval marks the company’s fourth US market entry in two years after West Virginia, New Jersey, and Michigan. It received its first licence in North America from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission for Ontario (AGCO) in May 2022.

Marcus Cordes, CEO of Hacksaw Gaming, said: “Securing the Pennsylvania licence is an incredible achievement for Hacksaw Gaming and a testament to our relentless drive for growth. Entering one of the most prominent gaming markets in the US not only allows us to strengthen relationships with existing clients but also introduces our distinctive content to a wider audience. This is a pivotal step in our journey, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds in Pennsylvania and beyond.”

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) unanimously voted to renew the Category 2 stand-alone casino licence of Wind Creek Bethlehem, operator of Wind Creek Bethlehem casino in Northampton County. The PGCB determined that Wind Creek Bethlehem had fulfilled the obligations under its previous licence and therefore qualified to have its licence renewed for an additional five-year period.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $496.6m in October

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $496.6m in October. That’s a 2.8 per cent increase compared to October 2023, but a 7 per cent decrease compared to September. Tax revenue generated through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $209.1m.

According to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s report, the online gaming segment saw revenue increase 22.1 per cent to $189m. Online slot revenue reached $140.8m, while internet table games revenue was $45.9m and online poker revenue $2.2m.