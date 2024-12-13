Music game of the week by Play’n GO: celebrate the legends with Mötley Crüe

Each week in December, Play’n GO celebrates a different electrifying music title of their lineup of music-themed slots.

Press release.- Play’n GO turns up the volume with its star-studded lineup of iconic music-themed slots. Each week this December, the company celebrates a different electrifying music title – packed with legendary bands and a dynamic symphony of features. “Whether you’re into Def Leppard Hysteria or spinning the reels with KISS Reels of Rock, you’re in for a thrill ride of epic proportions”, the company stated.

Mötley Crüe – December 13

It’s time to crank the volume to 11 with Mötley Crüe. This game brings players a heady mix of heavy metal and high stakes, where iconic symbols and the band’s legendary presence deliver an unforgettable gameplay experience.

Key features:

Mötley Crüe Scatters – Trigger the band’s famous symbols for Free Spins with amplified Multipliers.

Wild Side – Unleash the power of the wilds, as they fill the reels with rock-star glory.

Kickstart My Heart – Activate this feature for a chance to win big with stacked symbols and lucrative Bonus Rounds!

Known as one of the most notorious bands in rock history, Mötley Crüe rose to fame in the 1980s with their mix of glam metal, wild antics, and rebellious energy. Formed in 1981 by Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, Vince Neil, and Mick Mars, the band delivered unforgettable hits like “Dr. Feelgood”, “Home Sweet Home,” and “Kickstart My Heart”: while living a lifestyle that defined rock ‘n’ roll excess. Their albums, including Shout at the Devil and Girls, Girls, Girls, became anthems for a generation of fans.

Throughout their career, Mötley Crüe sold well over 100 million records worldwide, securing their place among rock’s elite. Beyond the music, they became infamous for their chaotic tours, over-the-top stage performances, and iconic style, making them symbols of the glam metal era. Even after decades, their influence on rock music remains as strong as ever, with their farewell tour and biopic The Dirt introducing their legacy to new generations of fans.