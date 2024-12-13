Paris gambling clubs face uncertain future

The seven Cercles de jeux could have to close in the new year due as the pilot project elapses.

France.- The future of the seven gambling clubs in Paris is in doubt amid political upheaval in France. The pilot project that introduced the ‘cercles de jeux’ back in 2018 ends on December 31. But with just two weeks to go, still no steps have been taken to extend the clubs’ legal status. That means that from January 1, the gaming clubs will effectively cease to be legal.

Casinos in France are traditionally located in tourist towns away from Paris. The Parisian circles de jeux were introduced in a pilot to test the waters for land-based gaming in the capital. They are allowed to offer table games but not roulette or slots.

The idea was for their status to be made permanent following an evaluation of their impact. But while the pilot is generally considered to have been successful, including by the Ministry of the Interior, the necessary legislation to allow them to continue has not materialised due to President Emmanuel Macron’s dissolution of the National Assembly. The law that would grant the clubs permanent legal status requires the formalisation of a draft budget, but MP’s rejected the government’s proposed budget last month.

While the clubs aim to find a way to continue operating amid hope of a last-minute agreement, some 1,500 jobs are at risk. The uncertainty has already caused Flutter’s PokerStars to cancel its Paris European Poker Tour fixture, which was due to take place at Club Barrière in February. It said it had been left with “no alternative” but hopes to return to the venue in the future.

Grégory Rabuel

Grégory Rabuel, CEO of Groupe Barrière Groupe and chairman of the trade body Casinos de France, said: “We support all club operators on the eve of a disaster that we want to believe can still be avoided. Exceptional circumstances call for urgent measures. We call on the public authorities to help us.”

Meanwhile, Casinos de France has been lobbying against plans to regulate online casino in France. With support from local mayors, it managed to convince the government to put the plans on hold while it conducts a six-month consultation with stakeholders. Land-based casino operators want to be given a period of exclusivity in order to prevent the market from becoming dominated by international brands. Gaming operators in France also face being hit by a proposed gambling tax rise.