Olga Hlukhovskaya, 1spin4win: “New Year Prize Rush is perfect for engaging players during holidays”

The Business Development Director at 1spin4win spoke to Focus Gaming News about the company’s new promotional networking event.

Exclusive interview.- 1spin4win will launch, on December 20, a new networking promotional event called “New Year Prize Rush“. To learn more about how it works, the inspiration behind the promotion, and the importance of seasonal events, Olga Hlukhovskaya, the company’s business development director, granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview.

Can you give us an overview of the “New Year Prize Rush” promotion and explain how it works?

The “New Year Prize Rush” is the 4th 1spin4win Cash & Drops network promotion in 2024, from December 20, 2024, to January 6, 2025. The promo offers a EUR 20,000 prize pool and 515 cash prizes.

Open to both fiat and cryptocurrency players, it provides a seamless experience with automatic prize crediting, maximising participation without added complexity for operators. It’s a great opportunity to enhance brand image, attract new players, and create a memorable holiday experience!

What inspired you to choose the New Year holidays for this promotion? How do these holidays influence its success?

The New Year holidays are a magical time at 1spin4win, especially Christmas, which fills us with warmth and nostalgia. To share this festive spirit, we launched the “New Year Prize Rush” promotion to further spread the joy.

Seasonal slots have a unique charm — they capture the excitement of holidays like Halloween and the cosy warmth of Christmas, drawing players in with their festive themes. These games build an emotional connection that boosts engagement, with betting volumes rising by up to 126 per cent. The New Year is the perfect moment to bring players together for fun, encouraging them to return and enjoy the festive fun again and again.

“Seasonal slots have a unique charm, drawing players in with their festive themes.”

Can you tell us more about the games featured in the “New Year Prize Rush” promotion?

The “New Year Prize Rush” promotion includes 11 festive 1spin4win games, with two new titles taking centre stage: Classic Christmas and Christmas Gems, both incorporating the popular Hold and Win mechanic. Classic Christmas is a 3×3 slot that brings a traditional holiday vibe with Wild-gift boxes and retro fruit symbols. Christmas Gems dazzles players with sticky golden Coins and a chance to win Mini and Mega Jackpots. Both games offer exciting gameplay and festive rewards, making them perfect for the holiday season and a key part of this promotion.

What results do your clients typically achieve with Cash & Drops promotions?

Cash & Drops promotions deliver impressive results for our clients, doubling key business metrics on average. Operators typically see a 30-40 per cent increase in average bet size, along with significant growth in total bets, total bet sums, and GGR. For new 1spin4win clients, the impact can be even more dramatic, with growth exceeding 500 per cent in some cases.

See also: 1spin4win reaches 500+ clients

Established casinos experience substantial monetary gains as well, even if percentage increases are smaller. Players love the added excitement of chasing significant prizes, creating a more engaging experience. Notably, with each promotion, more casinos are joining us. For instance, our recent “Oktoberfest Fortune” campaign broke records for the number of participating casinos, highlighting the growing trust and enthusiasm for 1spin4win events.

By tailoring factors like game selection, bet sizes, and themes, these promotions maximize benefits across regions, offering a win-win for operators and players alike.

“Players love the added excitement of chasing significant prizes, creating a more engaging experience.”

Can you walk us through the steps for a casino to participate in the “New Year Prize Rush” promotion?

Participating in our campaign is quick and easy. The promotion is fully automated — we take care of the setup, management, and prize distribution, with winnings automatically credited to players’ accounts. So, offering a smooth experience for operators, our “New Year Prize Rush” is perfect for engaging players during holidays.

To join, casinos only need to contact their dedicated 1spin4win Account Manager or reach out to me. For more details about 1spin4win’s promotional tools and how they can boost their casino’s success, they can also visit our website.