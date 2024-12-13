BetConstruct unveils new concept ahead of ICE Barcelona 2025

“The Center of Gravity,” BetConstruct’s new concept for ICE Barcelona 2025, January 20-22.

Press release.- Following the successful realisation of the “It’s Your Dream” concept in ICE London 2024, industry trendsetter BetConstruct is proud to reveal its new concept for 2025: “The Center of Gravity.”

Just as gravity is the unseen force that binds the universe together, the company upholds innovation, collaboration, and forward-thinking as the cornerstones that reshape the future of igaming, with BetConstruct at the very nexus. The Center of Gravity represents a place where ideas converge, and possibilities are unlocked, creating balance and direction within the industry’s dynamic landscape.

“By becoming the Center of Gravity, BetConstruct affirms its role as the core driving force behind transformation. The company’s dedicated team of researchers and visionaries tirelessly explore new opportunities, challenge limitations, and push boundaries to create solutions that are futureproof,” explained the company.

According to the company, this concept reflects a firm commitment to being at the heart of change, where the extraordinary becomes the new standard. As BetConstruct continues to evolve and redefine the future of igaming, the company is set to reveal the concept in its entirety at this year’s ICE Barcelona 2025 from January 20-22. Within this framework, BetConstuct invites all industry experts and enthusiasts to step into the Center of Gravity, where innovation, expertise, and collaboration align to shape the path ahead.