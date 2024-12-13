Virginia casino revenue reaches $63.6m in November

Revenue increased by 11.5 per cent from October.

US.- The Virginia Lottery has released its report on casino gaming activity at Hard Rock Bristol, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, and Caesars Virginia for November. Revenue for the month totalled $63.6m, up 11.5 per cent from October. Slots generated $47.8m and table games $15.6m.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth registered adjusted gaming revenue of $25.7m (slots $17,8m, table games $7.8m). Caesars Virginia posted $19.7m, with $14.5m from slots and $5.2m from table games. Hard Rock Bristol reported $18m, with slots recording $15.5m and table games $2.5m.

Casinos paid $13.3m in taxes to the Gaming Proceeds Fund. The state tax is distributed to the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund, the Family and Children’s Trust Fund and the host city. For the Bristol casino, the statute specifies that the portion of taxes reserved for the host city go to the Regional Improvement Commission (RIC).

Hard Rock Bristol opened a temporary facility in July 2022 and the permanent casino in November 2024. Rivers Casino Portsmouth opened in January 2023. Caesars Virginia in Danville opened a temporary casino in May 2023 and will open its permanent casino on December 17.