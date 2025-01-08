Manhattan Community Board rejects casino proposal for Hudson Yards

The board voted against the $12bn casino complex proposed by Wynn and Related Companies.

US.- Manhattan Community Board 4, which represents the Hudson Yards neighbourhood, voted against approving a zoning change to allow a major casino project by Wynn and Related Companies to proceed. 39 members voted against it, while one member did not vote. Wynn and Related Companies plan to develop a $10bn integrated resort if it obtains one of three casino licences to be granted for downtown New York.

Under the city’s Uniformed Land Use Procedure, the local board has a right to weigh in on the zoning change, though the vote is advisory. The advisory vote now goes to Manhattan Borough president Mark Levine as part of the city’s land use review process, ahead of an eventual public hearing.

The plan features an 80-story tower overlooking the Hudson River that would house a gaming facility and hotel. Wynn New York City said the development could generate as many as 35,000 construction jobs and more than 5,000 permanent jobs.

The Wynn proposal is one of many casino projects that have been proposed by competing entities across the city and adjacent suburbs. Other companies hoping to get a New York City casino licence include Las Vegas Sands, Bally’s and Caesars Entertainment. Applications to the state Gaming Commission are due in June, with the expected announcement of as many as three licenses by the end of the year.

NY governor vetoed bill to expedite NYC casino development

In December, New York Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that would have brought forward the deadline for casino licence bidding. The proposal, passed by lawmakers in June, would have required bidders to submit proposals for review in August, even if they hadn’t yet obtained necessary local zoning or other approvals.

Hochul didn’t move on the bill, effectively vetoing it. According to the New York Post, she feared the bill could have a negative impact on certain bidders while helping other casino applicants. “I cannot support a bill that aims to change the rules in the middle of the process,” she said. The state Gaming Commission is expected to approve up to three downstate casino licences by the end of 2025.



