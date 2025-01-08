SOFTSWISS launches the first Sportsbook Network Jackpot

Sportsbook Network Jackpot is a progressive jackpot system designed to unite multiple brands in an exclusive network campaign with a shared prize pool.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS unveils the first Sportsbook Network Jackpot. It is a progressive jackpot system designed to unite multiple brands in an exclusive network campaign with a shared prize pool.

The Sportsbook Network Jackpot debuted with an initial prize pool of €35,000, which will continue to grow as more brands join. All clients working with the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, including those on third-party platforms, are eligible to join the Network.

This progressive approach allows operators to offer greater rewards to players without incurring additional individual costs, while improving key metrics such as player engagement, retention, and overall satisfaction. The SOFTSWISS research on Network Jackpots, based on data from casino projects, reveals that the Network Jackpot boosts Average Turnover per User (ATPU) by 27.91 per cent.

For players, there are no additional costs or efforts required to participate in the Network Jackpot – it offers fair competition and equal chances for everyone to win the grand prize compared to branded jackpots by a single sportsbook.

This concept has already proven successful in the casino segment, where the most recent Prime Network Jackpot campaign launched with a €1,000,000 prize pool. The Sportsbook Network Jackpot aims to replicate this success, bringing the same innovative mechanics to the sports betting sector.

Alexander Kamenetskyi, Head of SOFTSWISS Sportsbook commented: “SOFTSWISS has always been about innovation, which is why we are the first to introduce the Network Jackpot for sportsbooks – a groundbreaking solution for the sportsbook market. We’ve launched this Network Jackpot with a relatively modest starting amount, but we’re confident the prize pool will grow as more clients join. Jackpots are not widely represented in the sportsbook industry, and a solution like the Network Jackpot will surely attract significant attention from clients and players alike.”

Angelina Stasiuk, Head of Business Line at SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, added: “The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator is a versatile tool that offers multi-level prizes, drops, and the Prime Network Jackpot. The Prime Network Jackpot has been our driving force throughout 2024, experiencing significant growth due to increased interest in this mechanic. We’ve seen remarkable adoption among casino clients in just one year, and I’m eagerly anticipating similar growth within the sportsbook segment.”

As the Sportsbook Network Jackpot evolves, SOFTSWISS anticipates rapid growth in participation and prize pools. With this new solution, SOFTSWISS continues to lead the way in creating effective and scalable engagement tools for the iGaming industry.

The SOFTSWISS team will be available to discuss partnerships at the first major iGaming event of 2025, ICE Barcelona, taking place on 20–22 January, at stand 2G42.