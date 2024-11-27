New York governor vetoed bill to expedite NYC casino development

Kathy Hochul didn’t take action on the bill passed in June.

US.- It’s emerged that New York governor Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that would have brought forward the deadline for casino licence bidding. The proposal was passed by lawmakers in June and would have required bidders to submit proposals for review in August, even if they hadn’t yet obtained necessary local zoning or other approvals.

Hochul didn’t move on the bill, effectively vetoing it. According to the New York Post, she feared the bill could have a negative impact on certain bidders while helping other casino applicants. “I cannot support a bill that aims to change the rules in the middle of the process,” she said.

The state Gaming Commission is expected to approve up to three downstate casino licences by the end of 2025.

