Related Companies reveals details of NY casino plans

Wynn Resorts has partnered with the real estate company to bid for one of three downstate New York casino licences.

US.- Related Companies, developer of New York’s Hudson Yards, has released details of its plans to bid to build a casino on the West Side of the development with Wynn Resorts. CEO Jeff Blau told the New York Post the proposed $10bn casino would have a 3 million-square-foot, Wynn-branded tower, which would house a 1,700-room hotel to serve the Javits Center.

“It will be one of the most incredible tall buildings in New York City,” said Blau. Table games like blackjack, craps, poker and roulette would take up 250,000 square feet in the tower. There would also be restaurants and shops.

The executive also said there would be a 2 million-square-foot office tower, a previously announced 5.5-acre public green park connected to the High Line and a 1-million square-foot rental apartment tower that will include 329 “affordable” units.

When announcing the partnership with Wynn Resorts, Blau said: “As New York City emerges from the pandemic, the Western Yards provides the ideal site for a resort that will reinvigorate our tourism economy and provide billions in tax revenues for the city and state.

“Combining Related’s unparalleled ability to execute complex mixed-use developments with the best-in-class resort and gaming operator is the perfect pair and we’re excited to pursue this together.”

The New York State budget passed last year provided for three downstate gaming licences. Other companies hoping to get a NYC casino licence include Las Vegas Sands, Bally’s and Mohegan.