Nika Pockaj, Alfastreet: “ICE’s relocation to Barcelona offers exciting opportunities”

Alfastreet’s marketing manager reflects on the company’s expectations ahead of ICE 2025 and the products that the company will showcase at the event.

Exclusive interview.- Alfastreet has announced its attendance at ICE Barcelona 2025, from January 20 to 22. The company will receive visitors at Stand 3N22 at the iconic Grand Fira Barcelona. On the eve of the event, Alfastreet’s marketing manager, Nika Pockaj, granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview to speak about the company’s expectations and the products that will be on display.

What will you be taking to ICE 2025?

At ICE 2025, we are excited to showcase our completed V-line collection, which includes the Vision single terminal and the full range of Game Pod additions for the single terminals. Additionally, we will display our V-line multi-station cabinets, the V6 and V8, demonstrating the breadth and versatility of our product lineup.

How do you view the move to Barcelona?

We are pleased with the exhibition’s relocation from London to Barcelona. This new setting offers exciting opportunities, and we look forward to welcoming not only familiar faces but also new visitors who will experience our products for the first time.

How has the V-line collection been received in the past year?

Since its debut at ICE London 2024, the V-line collection has been met with enthusiasm. Focusing on functionality and player experience has resulted in high demand, with several notable installations already completed. Throughout the year, we expanded the V-line with innovations like Game Pods the add-ons for single terminals, a dice tumbler, a renewed roulette and dice wheel, and architectural elements like the Play Bay and Play Island, designed to meet diverse casino layouts and requirements.

“Focusing on functionality and player experience has resulted in high demand, with several notable installations already completed.” Nika Pockaj, marketing manager at Alfastreet.

See also: Alfastreet to participate at ICE Barcelona 2025

What was your aim with modular cabinets like the V5 and V8 Roulette?

Our goal with modular multi-station cabinets is to empower casinos to adapt the machines to their unique needs. Casino floors and player preferences vary significantly, so we designed these cabinets with extensive customization options. This flexibility allows casinos to tailor the machines to fit their spaces and operational requirements, offering nearly unlimited possibilities.

“Our goal with modular multi-station cabinets is to empower casinos to adapt the machines to their unique needs.” Nika Pockaj, marketing manager at Alfastreet.

Have you seen changes in the types of mechanics that land-based casino customers favour?

Land-based casino customers increasingly value layouts designed with user experience in mind. Machines prioritising ergonomics and game visibility lead to longer, more enjoyable play sessions. This shift enhances player satisfaction and benefits casinos by boosting profitability during extended gameplay.