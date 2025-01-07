Ukraine dissolves gambling regulator

The Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries has been dissolved after the signing of Law No. 9256-d with a new body is set to be established.

Ukraine.- Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed Law No. 9256-d, mandating the dissolution of Ukraine’s Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (KRAIL). A new authority will be established by April. It will be responsible for formulating and enforcing state policy concerning gambling and lotteries within the parameters established by Ukraine’s constitution and laws.

The government’s decision to dissolve KRAIL is part of a larger effort to optimise state bodies and improve regulatory efficiency.

KRAIL was established in 2020 and has been responsible for overseeing all gambling activities in Ukraine, including casinos, sports betting and lotteries. The government identified inefficiencies and controversies surrounding KRAIL’s operations which ultimately led to its dissolution.

Operators and stakeholders in Ukraine’s gambling market are now waiting on details of the new regulatory framework.



