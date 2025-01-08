Kambi Group signs regulated market partnership with Stake ahead of Brazil launch

Kambi will supply its online turnkey sportsbook to Stake in selected markets, with the first launch in regulated Brazil recently completed.

Press release.- Kambi Group has entered a partnership with Stake to support the operator’s growth in regulated sports betting markets, starting with its launch in Brazil.

Founded in 2017, Stake, part of the Easygo group, has quickly established itself as a significant global player and was recently ranked in the top 20 of the EGR Power 50 list. With an ambition to expand its global footprint, Stake has turned to Kambi, the leader in regulated sports betting.

The turnkey sportsbook partnership is already underway following the launch of Stake’s real-money, Kambi-powered sportsbook in the recently regulated market of Brazil. The agreement also enables Stake to leverage Kambi’s turnkey sportsbook in additional regulated markets around the globe.

Werner Becher, Kambi Group chief executive officer, said: “Kambi has a proud history of driving growth for operators in regulated markets around the world and we look forward to doing similar for Stake. Kambi’s advanced and compliant technology enables operators to offer a leading sportsbook product, even within highly complex frameworks, so I’m excited to see what Kambi and Stake can achieve together in Brazil and other regulated markets.”

Brais Pena Sanchez, Easygo chief strategy officer, added: “Launching in the newly regulated market of Brazil is a major milestone for us and we are excited to have partnered with Kambi to leverage their Sportsbook solution to support our global regulated market expansion. Our experience in the region, paired with Kambi’s cutting-edge technology, will allow us to elevate our offering and provide our customers with exciting experiences in Brazil and beyond.”