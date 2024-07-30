Union opposes Caesars Entertainment’s proposed casino in NYC

The International Alliance of Theatrical State Employees is against the project.

US.- The International Alliance of Theatrical State Employees, a union that represents Broadway theatre workers, has voiced opposition against the Caesars Palace Times Square casino proposed by Caesars Entertainment, developer SL Green and rapper Jay-Z.

“A casino in New York would add a new dimension to New York City’s vibrant entertainment industry but placing it amidst our theater district would be a mistake,” the union told The Post in a statement. “Casinos are self-contained and are designed to keep patrons inside for as long as possible. Meanwhile, our iconic theatre district and Broadway are still recovering from the financial hardship brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

See also: New York casino deadline extended

It’s not the only opposition. Last year, the Broadway League, a group of theatre owners and producers, joined restaurant owners in the “No Times Square Casino” Community Coalition. The group says visitors would visit only the casino and not go anywhere else to eat, drink or watch entertainment.