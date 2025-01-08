CreedRoomz to unveil new show games at ICE Barcelona 2025

In addition to the new show games, CreedRoomz will present its comprehensive suite of solutions.

CreedRoomz invites visitors to Stand 2 E44 to explore the full range of the live casino provider’s offerings and discuss opportunities for collaboration.

Press release.- CreedRoomz is thrilled to announce its participation at ICE Barcelona 2025, taking place from January 20-22. Attendees can visit Stand 2 E44 to experience CreedRoomz’s latest innovations, including an exciting lineup of new show games.

At the heart of this showcase are Richie Wheel, Richie Roulette, and Mr First Live, three unique and engaging show games giving operators exciting content to engage their players. According to the company, with “innovative mechanics, visually captivating designs, and immersive gameplay, these new offerings aim to create unforgettable experiences for players worldwide.”

This year, CreedRoomz is pulling back the curtain on its most ambitious releases yet:

Richie Wheel – A game of spins, surprises, and jaw-dropping multipliers that keep players on the edge of their seats.

Richie Roulette – A vibrant twist on the classic game with engaging bonus mechanics and unmatched excitement.

Mr First Live – An innovative bingo-inspired adventure, blending interactive features with high-energy gameplay.

Visitors to Stand 2 E44 will get a first glimpse of what’s coming next, as CreedRoomz hints at even more game-changing surprises waiting in the wings. “Operators looking to stay ahead of the curve are invited to experience these titles firsthand and discover the future of live gaming,” said the live casino provider.

In addition to the new show games, CreedRoomz will present its comprehensive suite of solutions, including:

Dedicated Tables & Studios for unique and branded experience

25+ Games including classic games, asian games & show games

Land-to-Live Technology bridging physical and online casino environments

Dedicated Auto Roulette with Virtual background tailored for partner customisation

Hayk Tovmasyan, CEO at CreedRoomz, said: “ICE Barcelona is the perfect platform to showcase our continued innovation in the live casino space. With these new show games and our advanced solutions, we’re offering our partners tools to drive engagement and deliver exceptional player experiences.”