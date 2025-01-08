TaDa Gaming introduces its latest slot, Treasure Quest

Magic light balls accumulate energy to multiply wins in a Mayan adventure.

Press release.- TaDa Gaming is putting on a magical show with cascading reels, wilds and an accumulating multiplier bonus feature across an 8×8 grid in a new release, Treasure Quest.

Fast-paced gameplay sees colourful light balls, masks and gemstone symbols landing on the grid with each spin. Different coloured light balls have unique functions which allow them to generate energy, expand symbols to cover 2×2, 3×3 or 5×5 positions on the grid and even randomly turn symbols into 5 – 15 Gold Mask Wilds.

With each winning spin, the lights in the archway energy counter will fire their magic over the grid, randomly lighting up positions to alter or expand symbols and create more winning combinations.

Cascading reels remove the winning symbols and replace them with new ones. All symbols will pay when connected by a minimum of five symbols either horizontally or vertically. When a spin does not create a winning combination, the grid empties and the energy resets to zero.

Set in a Mayan temple, players must collect 200 symbols in a single spin to trigger the bonus plus an initial multiplier of 2x is also added to each win. Once the entrance arch energy bar has filled with all five winning light balls, further wins will raise the bonus game level and lift the multipliers from the original 2x, through 6x and 8x, to a generous 10x the final win, depending on the bonus game level reached, to deliver a potential max win of 10,000x.

Sean Liu, director of Product Management, TaDa Gaming, said: “This is a fast-paced slot giving dynamic gameplay. The unique grid and bonus features mean players will enjoy multiple ways to win along with the vivid visual effects that reveal the increasing multipliers.”

Available in over 25 languages with 100+ currency choices, Treasure Quest is available to play from January 8, 2025.

TaDa Gaming currently releases up to four games a month to join its constantly growing and diverse portfolio. “Renowned especially for its industry-changing fishing-shooting games, TaDa Gaming is proud to be driving innovation across the igaming landscape,” said the content provider.